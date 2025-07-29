Sheikh ‏Hamdan bin Zayed assesses national service recruits at Liwa Training Centre

Sheikh ‏Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Monday assessed national service recruits at Liwa Training Centre.

He attended specialist demonstrations by the 22nd cohort of the country’s National Service Programme for the 2024-2025 training year. Demonstrations included combat and tactical exercises, as well as infantry and team co-ordination displays.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the recruits’ readiness and discipline as well as their military skills and knowledge, state news agency Wam reported. He also praised the outcomes of the intensive training during the programme, which covered military sciences, physical fitness, martial arts and discipline.

The event was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed, Lt Gen Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officers and officials.

Building a legacy

It follows an event in December, in which thousands of Emirati recruits and members of the reserve forces took part in a Stand of Loyalty parade before UAE leaders to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the National Service Programme.

The ceremony, held in Al Sameeh, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Leaders inspected the recruits and reserve forces, who were welcomed with a display of artillery. Military aircraft flew overhead in front of the dignitaries on the main stage, while the 23,000 recruits stood in formation alongside more than 2,000 armoured vehicles.

Compulsory military service for Emirati men aged 18 to 30 was introduced in 2014, involving rigorous training regimes, military drills and weapons training, a focus on physical fitness and the reinforcement of national values and patriotism.

Recruits are also trained in data literacy and artificial intelligence. The National Service and Reserve Authority signed an agreement with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence in 2019 to train recruits in AI and robotics. Two years later, it was announced that recruits would also be given lessons in entrepreneurship.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

