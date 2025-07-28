How to enrol your child at school in the UAE

The UAE is home to some of the best private school brands in the world. That will soon include two campuses of the UK's renowned Harrow School.

But as the UAE experiences an influx of residents, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, securing places for children at the best schools has become competitive.

Whether you're new to the Emirates' education system and don't know where to start, or looking to switch your child's school, here's everything you need to know about getting a place.

How has demand changed over the past year?

There has been a significant increase in enrolments, driven by the high number of families moving to the UAE, notably from the UK, said Victoria Lumby, senior vice president of growth at Gems Education. “Year on year, our total enrolments have risen by approximately 5 per cent.”

To meet this rising demand, Gems Education has expanded capacity at some of its schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It also opened Gems Education Founders School – Masdar City and Gems Education Founders School – Dubai South last year, with Gems Education School of Research and Innovation to follow next month.

A view inside Gems Founders School Masdar City. Photo: Gems Founders School Masdar City

Nikki Holman, head of admissions of UK curriculum schools at Taaleem, reported a similar increase.

“Over the past year, we have experienced accelerating demand across our school portfolio,” she said.

“New campuses such as Dubai British School Jumeira have reached high utilisation within their first year, and DBS Mira, set to open in August 2025, is already enrolling over 700 students, a record for a premium school in Dubai.”

How do I know if a school is good?

In Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) rates schools regularly with six rankings, from “very weak” to “outstanding”. The rankings are available to the public in the Education Directory on its website.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) does the same, and these ratings are also available on its website.

Inspection criteria include students' achievement and progress, teaching and learning quality, curriculum and resources, leadership, management, environment, and safety. The KHDA also measures well-being and inclusion.

“We advise families to visit schools, speak with leadership teams, try to meet parents already at the school and review KHDA or Adek inspection reports to understand the unique strengths of each school,” said Ms Holman.

How do I choose the right curriculum?

It's important to consider your children's learning needs, said Ms Holman. “For families who may return to their home country, choosing a familiar curriculum often supports continuity. Although the British curriculum is by far the most popular among families, the International Baccalaureate is widely recognised as a highly transportable curriculum for globally mobile families,” she added.

There are several curriculum frameworks to choose from in the UAE. Taaleem schools also offer American and French curriculums, while Gems Education also offers an Indian curriculum.

How much are fees?

Education institutions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can vary widely when it comes to fees. In May, the KHDA announced that private schools in Dubai will be allowed to increase tuition fees by up to 2.35 per cent in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The fees can be found on each school's website. For example, following the price rise, at Kings' School Al Barsha in Dubai, Foundation Stage 1 costs Dh57,999, while Year 13 is Dh105,873.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi charges Dh50,830 for nursery and Dh80,780 for Year 13.

When should parents start the admissions process?

The earlier the better. “Choosing the right school for your child is a significant decision and one that should be made with careful consideration and time to explore all aspects of the school,” said Luke Steward, director of admissions and marketing at Swiss International Scientific School Dubai.

“Our admissions for the 2026/27 academic year will open once the current school year is under way, while we continue to accept applications for the current year where space is available.”

Library time at Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Most schools open admissions in January for the academic year beginning the following September, said Ms Holman. At Gems Education, schools accept applications a full year in advance and they are open during the summer for tours and support with applications, added Ms Lumby.

What is the admissions process?

The process is similar across schools. It often includes an online application form, an application fee and the submission of documents, such as passport copies, visa pages, Emirates ID and school reports, depending on the year group you're applying for.

An assessment appointment will follow and, if successful, an offer letter will be issued. The place will be reserved with a signed offer and deposit.

What should my child expect from the admissions test?

Tests depend on the grade and curriculum. They typically cover key subjects such as science, maths and English. In Abu Dhabi, children are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and the tests are used to help determine their grade level. In Dubai, assessments are often prerequisites for elite schools and some carry a non-refundable fee of up to Dh1,000

What happens if we are put on the waiting list?

For many schools, being placed on a waiting list is common because year groups fill up fast, particularly in transitional years such as Foundation Stage or Year 1.

For example, Gems Education schools such as Jumeirah Primary School, Jumeirah College and Gems Education Wellington International School have waiting lists across all year groups. Others, such as Gems Education International School, only have them in some year groups.

Finding yourself on the waiting list can be unsettling for families, said Mr Steward of Swiss International Scientific School Dubai. “While there is often movement as family plans shift, we can never guarantee when a place will become available,” he added.

“We always recommend that families check in with our admissions office as early as possible to understand current availability. Staying in regular contact ensures you're well positioned if a space becomes available.”

At Gems Education, application fees need to be paid and assessments completed even if you're on the waiting list.

“Wait-listed families are then updated on a termly basis, but will need to reapply if they've been on the wait-list for over two years,” said Ms Lumby. “When a seat becomes available, students with siblings already attending the school are given priority; otherwise, it's first come, first served.”

What are common documentation issues?

One of the most important documents is a transfer certificate from your child's current school. “Depending on your country of origin, this may need to be attested,” said Mr Steward. “If this step is missed or not completed properly, it can cause delays in final enrolment.”

Beyond this, teacher recommendations are often required, which can be difficult to obtain during summer holidays.

“School reports are occasionally submitted in informal formats which can lead to delays,” added Mr Steward. “Wherever possible, we kindly ask families to provide official, signed and dated academic records.”

Taaleem will soon open Harrow International School Dubai. Photo: Taaleem

Remote assessments may also be required if the student cannot attend in person. “These require appropriate invigilation to be considered valid, which can be a challenge if your current school is closed or teachers are unavailable during holidays,” said Mr Steward.

Ms Holman also advised families to bring original birth certificates, immunisation records and previous school reports for the last two academic years.

What support do schools offer families who are new to the UAE?

Everything from personalised school tours to transition support, admissions consultations and a step-by-step onboarding process are offered, said Ms Holman.

“Our community-focused schools provide induction programmes for both students and parents, including orientation events, communication guidance and resources about life in the UAE.”

What should I do if my child has additional needs?

While inclusion services for children with physical or intellectual disabilities are mandatory as per the KHDA and Adek, provision widely varies, so parents should carry out detailed research to find the right fit, said Victoria McKeown, a neurodiversity specialist known as The Diverse Mind Coach.

“Try to get the school to offer a trial session. Very often, when they see what the child's needs are, they realise they can accommodate them because their needs aren't significant enough to need a huge amount of support,” she said.

If a school is insisting on a learning support assistant (LSA), which comes at an extra cost, parents need to advocate for themselves, Ms McKeown added. “Ask: what would the LSA be used for? How do you know my child will need this LSA, and also what would a phasing-out plan look like? How will we know when we don't need an LSA any more?”

Above all, it's important to decide whether the school will be able to meet your children's needs, said Ms McKeown.

