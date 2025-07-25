Emirati housing and education funds launched

Two allowance funding schemes have been launched, one for housing and the other for education, by the Ministry of Community and Empowerment.

The allowances have been set up to support the nation’s Social Support and Empowerment Programme, a federal initiative providing monthly support to Emirati families with limited income.

The housing allowance is intended for families enrolled in the programme who do not receive any form of government housing assistance.

The amount is determined based on the family’s size and living conditions, distinguished between those living independently and those sharing accommodation with other households. The allowance also includes flexible terms for orphans and children of individuals serving jail terms.

What about the education allowance?

The education, or academic excellence, allowance is aimed at high-achieving university students.

Students enrolled in accredited higher education institutions in the UAE who maintain a cumulative GPA (the grade given per term) of 3.3 or higher are eligible to receive up to Dh3,200 per month. Students enrolled in accredited UAE institutions through remote learning are also eligible.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through the ministry’s official digital platform via the social subsidy service.

All applications are processed within 21 days of submission.

Stepping up support

The employment programme is the latest step by the government to provide additional assistance to its citizens.

In 2022, President Sheikh Mohamed announced a Dh28 billion ($7.6 billion) social support package to provide lower-income Emirati families with subsidies to pay for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

Under the move, annual financial support for eligible families was raised from Dh2.7 billion to Dh5 billion, with the total social support budget doubling from Dh14 billion.

The UAE’s social welfare programme for low-income citizens is available to Emirati families whose income is less than Dh25,000 ($6,800) a month.

The programme offers Dh5,000 aid a month for citizens over the age of 45, housing allowance up to Dh2,500 a month, university education allowance of Dh3,200 a month to outstanding students and Dh5,000 a month for six months to those who are unemployed.

In addition, the government offers an inflation allowance, which covers food, electricity, water and fuel costs.

