Abu Dhabi Awards celebrates 20 years honouring community spirit

The Abu Dhabi Awards have recognised more than 100 people making a difference in the emirate over the past two decades and nominations are now open for the 12th cycle.

Among those already recognised are a pioneering radiologist and a champion for the disabled.

Here, The National takes a look at previous winners, why they were put forward by their communities and what it will take for the next batch of nominees to be among the winners.

Dr Essam El Shammaa

When the UAE's Dr Essam El Shammaa returned to Abu Dhabi in 1976, he came on unpaid leave from Great Ormond Street and the Royal Free Hospital in London.

He had no plans to stay for long and wanted to remain in the UK but he soon "fell in love with the people" in the Emirates, he told The National.

His early work with ultrasound, especially in detecting a baby’s gender, sparked controversy at the time but a conversation with UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reassured him that he had the country's full support.

One of his early breakthroughs came during a routine ultrasound when he accidentally dropped a metal tool and saw the foetus flinch.

“I called my colleagues and said, 'babies can hear',” he said. “They laughed. So I showed them. I dropped different tools and each time, the baby flinched.”

His message today is as direct as ever: “Don’t upset your wife. Don’t yell at her. The baby can hear you. And if you upset her, her body produces more adrenalin – that baby is going to be born hating you for upsetting their mother.”

He was also the first to advocate husbands being allowed into Corniche Hospital, which at the time was restricted to women only.

“Fathers would have a baby, see them from afar, but never develop that connection,” he said. “But if they’re there from the first ultrasound, from the very beginning, they form stronger bonds.”

He remains an adviser at the hospital with the imaging department where he first worked. He was recognised with an Abu Dhabi Award in 2021.

Dr Essam El Shamma during the Abu Dhabi Awards media briefing at Qasr Al Hosn. Victor Besa / The National

Theban Al Mheiri

Theban Al Mheiri was 23 when the car taking him to the airport at the start of a journey that would see him travel to the US for an English language course, crashed.

“When I woke up, I thought I was in the afterlife,” he recalled. “Everyone around me was wearing masks. For a moment, I thought I could be in heaven or hell. I was terrified.”

Within seconds, he realised he was in a hospital. And then came the harder truth: he had lost movement in both legs.

Mr Al Mheiri slipped into a period of deep depression. He mourned not only the use of his legs, but the version of his life that no longer existed – the one that was heading abroad, filled with possibility.

But over time, that sorrow transformed into resolve. “There’s no reason to be upset forever,” he said. “You have to find your purpose and help others find theirs, too.”

And that’s exactly what he did – Mr Al Mheiri went on to become one of the UAE’s most dedicated advocates for the disabled.

Over the past three decades, he has helped thousands navigate the emotional, physical and societal challenges of living with a disability.

Mr Al Mheiri's work has helped bring attention to the simplest yet most profound daily struggles – such as the difficulty of using a toilet or navigating inaccessible public spaces.

“I don’t want people to put themselves in our shoes,” he said. “I want them to understand that these challenges are real. We just need time and support to overcome them."

His message is simple but deeply felt: "Never give up.“ He was recognised with an Abu Dhabi Award in 2017.

Theban Al Mheiri and daughter Dhabya. Victor Besa / The National

The organisers

“The awards recognise people who unite and inspire through their actions,” says Mahra Al Shamsi of the organising committee. “They embody unity, compassion and giving.”

Every year brings new stories, from medical pioneers to environmental champions to disability rights advocates.

“We’re not limited by nationality,” adds Amal Al Ameri. “These values; goodness, selflessness, helping others, are universal.”

Mahra Al Shamsi during the Abu Dhabi Awards media briefing at Qasr Al Hosn. Victor Besa / The Nationala

What are the awards?

Nominations for this year’s Abu Dhabi Awards are now open and anyone, from children to seniors, can submit a hero on the official website, including a special form for younger nominators.

Held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed, the awards recognise those who have shown exceptional dedication and commitment to serving the country.

Eligible candidates are:

Citizens, residents, or visitors whose good deeds have benefited the UAE.

People whose international contributions reflect positively on the Emirates.

Individuals whose voluntary work, advocacy, or public service made a lasting impact.

Once submitted, nominations go through a research and review phase where a team evaluates each candidate’s impact. Finalists are then reviewed by a panel of judges, who make the final recommendations.

The recipients will be honoured during a special ceremony, where President Sheikh Mohamed personally awards each winner the Abu Dhabi Medal. The date for this ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

