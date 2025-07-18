President Sheikh Mohamed said unity remains the strength of the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / Presidential Court
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of strength of nation on Union Pledge Day

Annual occasion is marked to reinforce national identity

The National

July 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed said unity was the strength of the UAE as the country marks Union Pledge Day.

It was on this date, July 18, in 1971 that UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signed the declaration of the Union and the Constitution, while announcing that the country would be named officially as the United Arab Emirates.

"On Union Pledge Day, we celebrate the blessed history of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers the Rulers in working together towards establishing the Union," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

"As we renew our shared commitment to sustaining the progress and prosperity of the UAE, we affirm that unity remains the strength of our nation and its continued advancement."

The occasion was established to reaffirm loyalty to the homeland and celebrate the country’s continued development, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said in a post on X that the occasion marked the day the nation's founders agreed on the resources and effort needed to build the "greatest unification project in the modern Arab world".

"Today, we renew our pledge to continue building with the same spirit, the same resolve and with global ambitions for the future," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The day aims to strengthen national identity and raise public awareness of the steps that propelled the UAE to its current status as a regional and global leader, Wam added.

Updated: July 18, 2025, 7:54 AM`
UAEAbu DhabiSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
