Abu Dhabi bars 12 schools from enrolling new pupils in grade inflation clampdown

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge on Tuesday announced a review to target grade inflation and inconsistencies in academic records at private schools in the emirate.

Under phase one, 12 schools have been temporarily barred from enrolling pupils in Grades 11 and 12 until compliance issues are resolved and corrective actions are in place.

Adek said schools are required to submit Grade 12 academic records for immediate review. These include high school transcripts for all graduates, assessment policies and grading frameworks, graduation requirement documentation, samples of marked assessments and a full record of all types of pupil assessment.

The drive aims to ensure each graduate earns their credentials through genuine academic achievement, and prevent unfair practices that result in unreliable outcomes or inflated school rankings.

“Grade inflation not only misrepresents student learning, undermines trust in the education system and limits fair academic competition,” a statement issued on behalf of Adek reads. “That’s why this review aims to identify patterns of grade inflation, inconsistencies in awarding credits, and gaps between reported grades and actual performance and learning quality.”

What next?

The next phases of the review will extend to a broader range of age groups, including Grades 9-11, and involve an analysis of internal grades compared to those achieved in external exams.

Schools falling short of the required standards may face administrative escalation or be subject to mandatory corrective measures under Adek policy.

The process is about reinforcing parents’ confidence in the quality of education their children receive, the statement adds.

