Environment Minister visits date palm forest in China as ties grow

The UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment has hailed the country's growing ties with China after seeing how a thriving date palm partnership is bearing fruit on an overseas trip to the country.

Dr Amna Al Dahak visited the UAE-China Friendship Forest of Date Palm in Wenchang City, on the southern island province of Hainan, where an ambitious mission to plant 100,000 date palm trees is reaping rewards and is serving to symbolise the deep-rooted relations from Far East to the Middle East.

The green initiative was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed, in his previous capacity of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during his visit to China in 2019.

Dr Al Dahak was told that 25,000 date palms have been planted under the scheme in two phases, with 35,000 more to follow between September and December of next year, ahead of the final 40,000 palms being planted in 2028.

The minister concluded a four-day visit to China this week, which aimed to advance bilateral links in key fields of climate action, sustainable agriculture and food security.

“The historical bonds between the UAE and China have evolved beyond traditional relations into a comprehensive and interconnected strategic partnership,” said Dr Al Dahak.

Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, led a UAE delegation to China. Photo: UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

“This collaboration serves as a unique model for successful co-operation across various fields and projects, serving the mutual interests of both nations and supporting stability and sustainable development regionally and globally.”

Dr Al Dahak said both countries were committed to working together to address pressing environmental issues facing the planet.

“The UAE is an active partner for the People's Republic of China, serving as a pivotal gateway to the Middle East and African markets,” she said.

“Bilateral ties in sustainable agriculture and climate issues have been paramount, with both countries committed to finding effective solutions. Given that the National Food Security Strategy 2051 is a cornerstone of the UAE's national priorities, we seek to strengthen these relations and leverage China's advanced capabilities in agricultural innovation, integrating them with our ambitious agricultural goals in the UAE.

“This will enhance both countries' food production capacities. We will also redouble bilateral efforts concerning climate issues and deepen cultural understanding and enduring friendship – bonds that transcend ordinary projects and support the shared aspirations of our friendly peoples.”

The environment was high on the agenda for the Emirati delegation, who took in visits to leading institutes in the vast country, including the Beijing Tongzhou International Seed Industry Science and Technology Centre and Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Beijing Pinggu Agricultural Sci-Tech Innovation Park.

“Our enduring relationship with China spans a vast array of fields, and this visit marks yet another significant chapter in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China,” said Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE ambassador to China.

“This collaboration, particularly in climate action, environmental preservation, agriculture, and cutting-edge research, is a direct reflection of the visionary leadership in both our nations, committed to building a prosperous future for our peoples and the wider world.”