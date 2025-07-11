When bird droppings from Abu Dhabi greened the farms and gardens of England's pleasant land

Abu Dhabi has always been rich in natural resources. Until the 1930s it was pearls that brought wealth, an industry that declined with the introduction of cheaper Japanese cultured pearls.

From the 1960s, oil and gas transformed the economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, creating the prosperous modern country of today,

What, though, of the intervening period, when work was scarce, and many in the seven emirates were among the poorest people in the world? The answer, some thought, might be guano, the polite way of describing seabird excrement.

Thanks to the birds' fishy diet, guano is rich in phosphate, nitrogen and potassium, and makes a superb fertiliser. On the islands on which the birds nest it can accumulate over centuries until it is many metres deep.

Growing demand

From the middle of the 19th century, guano fertiliser was in great demand among farmers in Europe and the United States, as economies grew and a hungry population demanded ever more intensive agriculture and larger crop yields.

So precious was guano that the US passed a law in 1858 allowing it to take possession of guano-rich islands anywhere in the world if they were uninhabited. The UK obtained copious supplies from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. In 1949, the UK imported nearly 88,000 tons of guano from the Seychelles, worth nearly £5 million (Dh25m) in today’s money.

That year is important because it was when an enterprising London export-import company, JC Gilbert Ltd, believed it had discovered a new, potentially valuable source of guano to spread on the fields of Britain’s farms: the offshore islands of Abu Dhabi.

Many of the islands in the Arabian Gulf were already a local source of seabird fertiliser. A survey of the seabed in 1954 reported that prisoners from Bahrain’s jails were employed to dig guano from the Baina Islands to use on government gardens.

Waste from seabirds in the UAE was used to help make fertiliser in the UK. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Reaching out

An advert placed in the UK journal Farming in 1949 by JC Gilbert offered “screened genuine bird guano” with “guaranteed 8-10 per cent ammonia, 20-30 per cent phosphates”.

There was “no government restriction on the amount that can be applied per acre or the crop for which it can be used”. Another advert from the same year in the Gardeners’ Chronicle promises “Bird Guano – quick-acting fertiliser. Ready for use." The price for a 50kg bag was 40 old shillings, or £2, the equivalent of £90 (Dh436) in today's money. “Share it with your neighbours,” the company urged.

JC Gilbert’s plan, however, had one formidable obstacle to overcome. British civil service bureaucracy.

There was no sign of problems at first. A headed letter on Crown notepaper from the British political agency in Bahrain noted a request from August 1949 “on the subject of the import of guano in the United Kingdom from Abu Dhabi”, and the response that “as far as we can see the procedure proposed is unobjectionable”.

Not so fast, came the response from London. How could it be certain that this was 100 per cent genuine Abu Dhabi guano? Could the necessary paperwork confirm it? This was important because some islands in the Arabian Gulf were subject to differing territorial claims. If some of the Abu Dhabi guano turned out to come from an island another Gulf country had its eye on, the British Foreign Office feared a diplomatic incident could occur.

London proposed a special import form. “This guano is declared by (insert name) to have been collected on (name) island. (Name) Island is regarded by His Majesty’s Government as belonging to (name of emirate), a territory under the protection of His Majesty.”

Here was a difficulty though. How could London be sure the guano really had been collected from an island that really belonged to Abu Dhabi. After all, there were a lot of islands and a lot of competing claims. “I assume the British importer will eventually appoint a responsible agent in Abu Dhabi to handle the consignment and who will keep me informed as to the shipments they are making,” an official in Bahrain replied.

Exporting guano

A list of guano exporters from the Gulf was also supplied, including 7,350 bags to the UK, 840 bags to Italy, nearly 10,000 bags to India and 2,800 bags to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).

This didn’t really address the central question of what was authentic Abu Dhabi guano. The correspondence dragged on for months, into the spring of 1950. Eventually a compromise was reached. London was satisfied the unnamed island was not the subject of territorial claims from either Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the proposed form, the certificate of origin would be signed both by the supplier and the British local agent as being a genuine product of Abu Dhabi. Finally exports could begin. Unfortunately the records do not show how much Abu Dhabi guano was sent to green England’s fields and gardens, nor for how long.

Today, artificial fertilisers have replaced guano, the collection of which is regarded as damaging to the environment and a risk to seabird colonies are risk.

Abu Dhabi, though, is a significant global player in fertilisers, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) holding a majority stake in Fertglobe, the region’s largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

SPECS Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Engine: two-litre 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 306hp Torque: 450Nm Price: JCW Clubman, Dh220,500; JCW Countryman, Dh225,500

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com

AIDA%20RETURNS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAida%20Abboud%2C%20Carol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5.%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m 7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m 8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m 8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m 9.30pm: Balanchine Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Company: Instabug Founded: 2013 Based: Egypt, Cairo Sector: IT Employees: 100 Stage: Series A Investors: Flat6Labs, Accel, Y Combinator and angel investors

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

LAST 16 DRAW Borussia Dortmund v PSG Real Madrid v Manchester City Atalanta v Valencia Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Chelsea v Bayern Munich Lyon v Juventus Tottenham v Leipzig Napoli v Barcelona

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

MATCH INFO CAF Champions League semi-finals first-leg fixtures Tuesday: Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Esperance (TUN) (8pm UAE)

Al Ahly (EGY) v Entente Setif (ALG) (11PM) Second legs: October 23

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

RESULT Bayern Munich 5 Eintrracht Frankfurt 2

Bayern: Goretzka (17'), Müller (41'), Lewandowski (46'), Davies (61'), Hinteregger (74' og)

Frankfurt: Hinteregger (52', 55')

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn (11.30pm) Saturday Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) Werder Bremen v Schalke (6.30pm) Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldof v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Cologne (9.30pm) Sunday Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Mainz (9pm)

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

HEADLINE HERE I would recommend writing out the text in the body

And then copy into this box

It can be as long as you link

But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)

Or try to keep the word count down

Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into

That's about it

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

World Cup League Two Results Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs Oman beat United States by six wickets Nepal beat United States by 35 runs Oman beat Nepal by eight wickets Fixtures Tuesday, Oman v United States Wednesday, Nepal v United States

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year