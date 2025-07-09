President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Armenian Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as part of his working visit to the UAE.

The leaders explored ways to boost co-operation across various fields, with a focus on the economy, investment and development sectors.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues during discussions held at Qasr Al Shati in the UAE capital.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's support for efforts to reinforce stability and security in the Caucasus region.

He set out the country's commitment to working closely with Armenia to advance mutual development and promote sustainable growth.

Mr Pashinyan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support in strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Nariman Al Mulla, ambassador of the UAE to the Armenia; and several senior officials.

Also present was the accompanying delegation of the Armenian Prime Minister.

Mr Pashinyan was earlier welcomed at Abu Dhabi's Presidential Airport by Sheikh Abdullah and several senior officials.