The global health sector is stepping up efforts to bolster detection rates for Alzheimer's disease. Getty Images
The global health sector is stepping up efforts to bolster detection rates for Alzheimer's disease. Getty Images
The global health sector is stepping up efforts to bolster detection rates for Alzheimer's disease. Getty Images
The global health sector is stepping up efforts to bolster detection rates for Alzheimer's disease. Getty Images

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi hospital reveals new brain scan to detect Alzheimer's earlier

Disease can be identified before symptoms show, in patients as young as 40

Shireena Al Nowais

July 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A scan that can detect Alzheimer’s disease before memory loss begins is now available in the UAE for the first time.

The amyloid PET scan, recently launched at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, is a milestone in the region’s fight against neurodegenerative diseases and paves the way for treatment in patients as young as 40.

The advanced diagnostic tool reveals the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain. These masses of protein collect on the brain and they are seen as indicators of looming Alzheimer's.

Crucially, they appear long before symptoms become apparent, meaning treatment can be administered at an earlier stage, which in turn makes the treatment more effective.

"Traditional imaging like MRI or CT scans cannot detect amyloid plaque," Dr Hanan Sheikh Ibrahim, staff physician at the hospital’s Neurological Institute, told The National.

"This scan, however, can reveal the core pathology and determine if the patient is amyloid-positive. That informs not only the diagnosis, but the treatment.

"If the scan is positive, we know the patient is likely to benefit from the latest plaque-targeting drugs such as donanemab or lecanemab. If the scan is negative, we can rule out Alzheimer’s and look for reversible causes – like vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, sleep disorders, or even seizures."

Dr Hanan Sheikh Ibrahim, staff physician at the hospital’s Neurological Institute. Photo: CCAD
Dr Hanan Sheikh Ibrahim, staff physician at the hospital’s Neurological Institute. Photo: CCAD

Using the science

The launch of the scan follows the roll-out of a blood-based biomarker test, announced earlier this year at Abu Dhabi Health Week, which can also predict whether a person is likely to develop Alzheimer’s in the future.

When combined, the two tools allow for precision diagnosis and offer patients the opportunity to begin treatment or lifestyle interventions early.

The scan is used to diagnose mild cognitive impairment (MCI), an early stage of cognitive decline.

It can also help distinguish Alzheimer’s from other forms of dementia such as vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, or dementia with Lewy bodies – conditions that can sometimes have overlapping or misleading symptoms.

A brain scan shows Alzheimer's disease. Photo: CCAD
A brain scan shows Alzheimer's disease. Photo: CCAD

Earlier is better

“Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years before symptoms appear,” Dr Ibrahim said.

“If we see plaque in someone in their 40s, we can start modifying their risk factors like controlling diabetes, treating sleep apnoea, or improving vascular health. The goal is to delay or even prevent dementia.”

This new approach is a stark contrast to previous decades, when a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s was considered the equivalent of a death sentence.

"In the past, disclosing Alzheimer’s felt like telling someone they had metastatic cancer," Dr Ibrahim said. "There was no treatment. Now, with better understanding and better tools, we can manage it. Alzheimer’s is becoming more like diabetes – incurable but modifiable. We can slow it down.

"We’ve also pioneered blood-based biomarkers in the UAE, which we’ve been using for the past two years. A blood test alone can sometimes predict Alzheimer’s up to a decade in advance. Combined with the scan, we can offer a much more accurate and earlier diagnosis.”

Who should get checked?

Dr Ibrahim encourages individuals as young as 40 and especially those with high risk factors, to undergo screening.

“If you’re in your mid-40s and have conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, sleep apnoea, or a history of head trauma, you should get assessed,” she said.

“Also, if you’re noticing symptoms or if loved ones are noticing changes – those are red flags.”

Common early signs include:

  • Increased forgetfulness or repeating questions
  • Trouble with multitasking or decision-making
  • Changes in mood, personality, or behaviour
  • Mismanaging finances or getting lost while driving
  • Decline in cooking skills or personal hygiene

“If loved ones are concerned, you should be concerned,” she said. “In fact, we have screening questionnaires we give to spouses or daughters, who are often the first to notice that something’s not right.”

Not all dementias are the same

Dr Ibrahim also stressed the importance of differentiating between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

“Some forms, like frontotemporal dementia, cause severe behavioural issues, disinhibition, hallucinations, or personality changes. These can progress faster and are harder on families. Alzheimer’s can be more manageable by comparison, especially when caught early.

“Vascular dementia, often caused by uncontrolled blood pressure or diabetes, can sometimes be reversed or slowed by managing those conditions. That’s why getting the diagnosis right is essential.

“We’ve had patients who were thought to have dementia but actually had untreated seizures or sleep apnoea. Once those were treated, their cognition improved.”

Setting a new standard

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is now working with the Emirati Genome Project and other institutions to improve screening and research across the country.

“We are collaborating with other healthcare facilities to build a national dementia registry to better understand the landscape,” Dr Ibrahim said.

“Right now, I can’t say whether we have more cases than other countries because my clinic is biased – I only see patients with memory issues. But we do have more risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, sleep disorders so we’re certainly more vulnerable.

“With this technology, Abu Dhabi is setting a new standard for dementia care – not just regionally, but globally.”

Martin Sabbagh profile

Job: CEO JCDecaux Middle East

In the role: Since January 2015

Lives: In the UAE

Background: M&A, investment banking

Studied: Corporate finance

Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

MATCH INFO

What: Brazil v South Korea
When: Tonight, 5.30pm
Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae

Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

21 Lessons for the 21st Century

Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape
 

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Singham Again

Director: Rohit Shetty

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone

Rating: 3/5

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
While you're here
Timeline

1947
Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line

1962
250 GTO is unveiled

1969
Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company

1972
The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens

1976
First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made

1987
F40 launched

1988
Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent

2002
The Enzo model is announced

2010
Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi

2011
First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled

2013
LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives

2014
Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company

2015
Ferrari launches on Wall Street

2017
812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Read more
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Tomorrow 2021
US versus China

Royal Birkdale Golf Course

Location: Southport, Merseyside, England

Established: 1889

Type: Private

Total holes: 18

The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X

Price, as tested: Dh84,000

Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm

Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km

The Details

Kabir Singh

Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa

Rating: 2.5/5 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
War and the virus
More from Neighbourhood Watch
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada

Padmaavat

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh

3.5/5

School uniforms report
England World Cup squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
The%20Iron%20Claw
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: July 09, 2025, 2:36 PM`
Health newsAbu Dhabi
Read next...
Blood markers can help identify Alzheimer's disease eight years before symptoms begin to appear. PA

Abu Dhabi to open first centre to detect Alzheimer’s as early as 40