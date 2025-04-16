Abu Dhabi to open first centre to detect Alzheimer’s as early as 40

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> is to open the region’s first centre to detect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2025/01/07/head-injuries-could-awaken-sleeping-viruses-that-cause-diseases-like-alzheimers-and-parkinsons/" target="_blank">Alzheimer’s</a> as early as the age of 40 through a simple blood test. In the race to detect the disease early, the new centre in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> - which will open within the next two months - will offer blood tests that can identify the risk of the condition before symptoms appear. The tests are set to replace older, more invasive methods that required spinal fluid collection. The National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of the M42 Group, has teamed up with Neurocode International to establish the Middle East and North Africa region’s first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics, it was announced at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/abu-dhabi-global-health-week-longevity-and-ai-powered-care-in-focus-at-major-gathering/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Global Health Week</a>. “There have been great advancements in the detection of molecules that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease in the blood,” Dr Laila Abdel Wareth, chief executive of NRL, told <i>The National</i>. “We used to go by a needle at the back of the patient to get a sample of the fluid surrounding the brain. This is obviously a very invasive procedure, and a lot of patients, even when they have symptoms, decline this procedure. Because of advances in technology and voluntary medicine techniques, we are now able to measure those biomarkers in the blood. So that really helps early detection of this disease.” Blood markers can reveal a person’s predisposition to Alzheimer’s years before the first symptoms. Alzheimer’s is known to progress slowly and often goes unnoticed for many years. The changes in the brain, particularly the build-up of amyloid proteins, begin long before cognitive problems appear. “They can go to work. They can drive their car. They seem like a perfectly normal individual. There is no way you can tell that this individual is going to develop the disease [other than with this test],” Dr Abdel Wareth said. If a patient's biomarkers do indicate the early stages of Alzheimer's following the test, visible symptoms usually begin about five to eight years after that point - a stage referred to as mild cognitive impairment. “The patient is aware that there is something wrong," Dr Abdel Wareth said. "He or she is no longer at 100 per cent of their capacity - maybe 80 or 70 per cent. Some people call it brain fog. If you don’t do anything about this mild cognitive stage, then the disease will progress. More neurons, more brain cells will die. Eventually, the patient will develop Alzheimer’s disease." From that point, people often lose their ability to live independently. “By the age of 65, these symptoms become very apparent. With every passing year, there is a progressive cost,” Dr Abdel Wareth said. “But the problem here is, once you reach that state, already the train has started. So really, the key thing is to intervene early on, when the individual starts thinking there's something wrong.” While there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s, the hope is that early intervention can delay or slow its progression. “There are studies now that demonstrate simple lifestyle changes such as weight loss and exercise are very important,” Dr Abdel Wareth said. “Some studies have demonstrated that the markers will actually go down. The lifestyle intervention actually does help, and the memory improves in such patients.” Dr Abdel Wareth also referred to a new class of drugs that target amyloid build-up in the brain. These are typically administered through infusions and monitored over the course of 18 months to two years. “Even in stage one, you can still do something. But the only thing is, you cannot go back. The only thing you can do is prevent rapid progression to stage four, when the patient is unable to walk. This is what makes this test so important - why wait for somebody to develop symptoms?” Beyond Alzheimer’s, the new centre will also develop diagnostic tools for neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease and the chronic autoimmune disorder myasthenia gravis. It aims to establish the world's most advanced clinical diagnostic laboratory for brain disorders, guiding global clinicians in precision detection. Discussions are also under way with the Department of Health to determine when and how the tests should be covered by insurance. The centre's exact location is yet to be confirmed. “This centre will revolutionise the early, proactive detection of Alzheimer's, underscoring our dedication to and the importance of preventive health. By focusing on early intervention, we aim to reduce the impact of Alzheimer's and improve the quality of life for patients in the UAE and beyond,” said Hasan Al Nowais, managing director and group chief executive of M42.