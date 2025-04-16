Blood markers can help identify Alzheimer's disease eight years before symptoms begin to appear. PA
Blood markers can help identify Alzheimer's disease eight years before symptoms begin to appear. PA

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi to open first centre to detect Alzheimer’s as early as 40

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, it is hoped earlier testing can help slow its progress

Shireena Al Nowais

April 16, 2025