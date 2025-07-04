Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli opposition leader to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has had a meeting with Yair Lapid, Israel's opposition leader, in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed the potential for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and releasing Israeli hostages, as well as ways to prevent the further escalation of violence in the region, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The urgent need to provide more aid to those suffering in Gaza was also discussed.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the need to resume negotiations for a two-state solution. Such efforts, he said, were essential to reinforcing regional security and stability and ending the cycle of extremism, tension and escalating violence.

