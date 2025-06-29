Anger at Israeli minister who backed settlers over troops

A clash between Israeli settlers and soldiers has divided opinion in the far-right government, with one minister criticised for taking the settlers' side.

The clash in the West Bank on Friday led to a 14-year-old Israeli being shot and taken to hospital in the village of Kafr Malik, near the Palestinian capital, Ramallah. The area has seen an increased rate of settler attacks against Palestinian communities, with attacks on people, property and livestock.

Israel’s military, which was in the area following Israeli settler attacks, denied that any live ammunition was “conducted towards Israeli civilians”. The clash came after days of particularly brutal settler violence against Palestinians, which has been spiralling throughout the Gaza war. Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Kafr Malik on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said “our lives are in the hands of criminals” after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticised the Israeli soldiers. Mr Smotrich said after the attack that the Israeli military’s “live fire against Jews is a forbidden and dangerous crossing of a red line which requires an in-depth investigation”.

Mourners hold a funeral for three Palestinians killed when settlers stormed a West Bank village. AP

“Jewish terrorists beat IDF soldiers, punched a battalion commander defending them and Smotrich says that the ones who ‘crossed the line’ are not the extremist criminals but actually the IDF soldiers there to protect them,” Mr Lapid wrote on X.

Merav Ben Ari, a politician from Mr Lapid’s party, responded to Mr Smotrich: “I don’t get it, so live fire against Druze, Arabs, Christians, Circassians, that’s cool? Listen, you miserable racist, it’s an embarrassment that you are a minister in the state of Israel.”

Left-wing Israeli politician Ofer Cassif said: “Live fire against Jews, not against human beings. That's what troubles this vile fascist, a follower of the abominable race theory of the [far-right] ultra-Orthodox ‘Rabbi’ Shapira and other evil-doers. These will soon be thrown into the trash bin of history. Very soon.”

The incidents of the past few days have underlined for some Israelis that the growing lawlessness in the occupied West Bank, much of which is being driven by supporters of the country’s far-right coalition, is becoming hard to ignore. On Saturday, a day after the teenager was put in hospital, a police station was vandalised by settlers in the settlement of Beit El.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israeli soldiers 'crossed a red line' by clashing with settlers. Reuters

In the aftermath of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an investigation “to bring to justice anyone who violated the law and acted against our soldiers”. He added that the attackers “are a small minority who do not represent the absolute majority of settlers”. Israel’s settlement project, viewed as illegal by the vast majority of the international community, has expanded significantly during the tenure of Mr Netanyahu’s coalition.

There were reports of settler land seizures and attacks in Masafer Yatta on Sunday, the recent subject of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Four people were injured after being assaulted by settlers.

There were also reports that a group of settlers destroyed around 180 trees owned by a Palestinian farmer east of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, and the seizure of cattle in the northern Jordan Valley.

RESULTS FOR STAGE 4 Stage 4 Dubai to Hatta, 197 km, Road race. Overall leader Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners: 1. Caleb Ewan AUS (Lotto - Soudal) 2. Matteo Moschetti ITA (Trek - Segafredo) 3. Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma)

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs Common to all models unless otherwise stated Engine: 4-cylinder 2-litre T-GDi 0-100kph: 5.3 seconds (Elantra); 5.5 seconds (Kona); 6.1 seconds (Veloster) Power: 276hp Torque: 392Nm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual/ 8-Speed Dual Clutch FWD Price: TBC

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Results 2-15pm: Commercial Bank Of Dubai – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Al Habash, Patrick Cosgrave (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer) 2.45pm: Al Shafar Investment – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Day Approach, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash 3.15pm: Dubai Real estate Centre – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Celtic Prince, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Sprint by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,000m; Winner: Khuzaam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 4.15pm: Shadwell – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Tenbury Wells, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 4.45pm: Jebel Ali Stakes by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Lost Eden, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson 5.15pm: Jebel Ali Racecourse – Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Rougher, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A