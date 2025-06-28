Israeli settlers attack soldiers in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers and soldiers clashed on Friday night outside a village in the occupied West Bank where three Palestinians were killed earlier in the week.
The Israeli military said soldiers saw vehicles heading towards the Palestinian village of Kafr Malik, which had been declared a military zone after the deadly settler attack on Wednesday.
“Upon the arrival of the forces, dozens of Israeli civilians hurled stones towards them and physically and verbally assaulted the soldiers, including the battalion commander,” the army said on X.
The crowds “vandalised and damaged security forces’ vehicles, and attempted to ram them”, it added.
Security forces dispersed the gathering, and six Israeli settlers were arrested and handed over to the police for further processing, the army said.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the attack on soldiers.
“The State of Israel will not tolerate violence and taking the law into one’s own hands, and will not allow harm to … soldiers who bravely fight against Palestinian terrorism in [the West Bank] and protect the security of the settlers day and night,” he said.
He has said previously that acts of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians are not considered terrorism.
More than 100 settlers attacked Kafr Malik on Wednesday in the presence of soldiers, according to the Yesh Din rights group. The soldiers opened fire, killing three Palestinians. The army said they were shooting at Palestinian gunmen and stone throwers.
Settlers attacks in the occupied West Bank have been taking place almost daily with little action from Israeli authorities and security forces, despite growing western condemnation and sanctions.
Earlier this month, the UK sanctioned far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir for inciting “extremist violence and serious abuses” of Palestinians through their support of settler violence.
