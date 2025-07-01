Emirati pupil wins Arab Reading Challenge after completing 300 books in one year

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has heaped praise on a young Emirati after she won a national reading contest against more than 810,000 school pupils.
Reem Adil Al Zarouni, a Year 8 pupil at Al Ittihad National Private School in Abu Dhabi, was named the winner of the ninth UAE Arab Reading Challenge at a ceremony held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.
She will now go on to represent the Emirates in the global grand final. Abdullah Al Dhanhani, from Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School in Fujairah, was winner in the people of determination category.
"Congratulations to Reem Adel Al Zarouni of Al Ittihad National School in Abu Dhabi for her exceptional performance," said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on social media platform X.
"During the challenge, she read 300 books and demonstrated a remarkable understanding of their content. I am proud of the participation of UAE students and delighted by this generation's passion for reading. The future of our nation is secure in the hands of a generation that embraces knowledge and reading.”
The event attracted more than 810,000 pupils representing 1,380 schools and mentored by more than 2,000 supervisors. Tuesday's event was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
“Crowning the UAE-level Arab Reading Challenge champion is a celebration of the nation's investment in its youth, yielding a harvest of success and achievement," said Sheikh Abdullah.
"This achievement stemmed from the visionary initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and has resulted in a generation embracing reading as a path to excellence and innovation.”
Zahra Hamad Ibrahim from Dubai received the Outstanding Supervisor award, and Atika Bint Zaid School - Cycle 1 (Sharjah) won the Best School Award.
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, emphasised the important role that reading plays among young people.
“Reading opens new doors for understanding,” she said. "It sparks thinking and ambitions inside our children. Reading is the first step of any big dream."
