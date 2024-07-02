Dubai pupil named UAE winner of Arab Reading Challenge

A Dubai pupil was on Tuesday crowned the nation's best young reader after seeing off competition from 700,000 fellow Emirati learners.

Ahmad Faisal Ali, a Grade 9 pupil at Zayed Education Complex in Al Barsha, was named the winner of the UAE Arab Reading Challenge at a ceremony held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

He will now go on to represent the Emirates in the global grand final of the eighth annual event later this year, which has attracted a record 28.2 million entrants from 50 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the huge numbers of literature lovers who took part.

"I am incredibly proud of the 700,000 students across the UAE who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge, with many completing the challenge of reading 50 books throughout the academic year," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"Congratulations to the winners who were announced today. Their accomplishment fills me with optimism for the Emirati generation who demonstrate dedication to reading and acquiring knowledge.

"I am confident that these youth, proud of their identity, will have the understanding and capacity to appreciate the diverse cultures of our world, all while playing a vital role in building the future of the UAE."

نبارك للطالب أحمد فيصل علي فوزه بلقب بطل الإمارات في تحدي القراءة العربي بموسمه الثامن، والطالب سليمان خميس الخديم لفوزه بلقب بطل التحدي في فئة أصحاب الهمم. دولتنا الحبيبة مليئة بالقراء الموهوبين والمواهب الاستثنائية الممتدة عبر الأجيال، والقادرة على أن تكون خير من يمثل جمال… pic.twitter.com/YVBQoQhIM0 — Sarah Al Amiri (@SarahAmiri1) July 2, 2024

Asem Abbara, from Abu Dhabi, was named Outstanding Supervisor, while Sulaiman Khamis Sulaiman Al Khadim, from Zayed Education Complex in Dibba Al Fujairah, secured top spot in the People of Determination category, which recognised the achievements of disabled pupils.

Al Ebdaa Model School – Cycle 1, a public school in Dubai, was named Outstanding School.

The awards event was attended by Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; and Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Promoting passion for prose

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2015 to encourage 1 million young people to read at least 50 books in a year.

The annual winner is selected based on the pupil's ability to articulate general knowledge, their critical thinking and communication skills, plus the diversity of books they have selected.

An Emirati teenager and a schoolboy from Qatar were the first joint winners of the Arab Reading Challenge last year.

The UAE's Amnah Al Mansoori, 17, and Abdullah Al Berri, 12, shared the Dh1 million ($270,000) prize after votes were tied following an international competition which attracted 24.8 million entrants.