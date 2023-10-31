Emirati teenager and Qatari schoolboy crowned joint winners of Arab Reading Challenge

An Emirati teenager and a schoolboy from Qatar have been crowned the first joint winners of the Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai.

The UAE's Amnah Al Mansoori, 17, and Abdullah Al Berri, 12, will share the Dh1 million prize after votes were tied following an international competition which attracted 24.8 million entrants.

The young literature lovers were honoured at a glittering ceremony at Dubai Opera by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

A smiling Amnah, draped in the UAE flag, was handed her trophy by Sheikh Mohamed.

Yousef bin Daoud, from Tunisia, was named the inaugural winner of a new category celebrating the achievements of young readers with disabilities.

He secured a Dh200,000 jackpot after seeing off competition from more than 22,500 participants.

Sheikh Mohammed attended the seventh installment of the reading challenge along with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2015 to encourage a million young people to read at least 50 books in a year.

The annual winner is selected based on the pupil's ability to articulate general knowledge, their critical thinking and communication skills, plus the diversity of books they have selected.