Sheikh Mohammed says aim is for every Emirati to be financially stable

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday reviewed a programme aimed at enhancing the economic, financial and entrepreneurial capabilities of Emiratis.

He visited the New Economy Academy in Dubai, where he was briefed on the variety of academic programmes offered by the institution.

“Our goal is to see every Emirati household enjoying family cohesion, financial stability, and greater awareness of the future and its tools,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He listened to a presentation by Dr Laila Faridoon, chief executive of the New Economy Academy, about its key programmes to support citizens and enhance their capabilities across economic and financial domains.

Programmes offered by the academy include financial awareness, entrepreneurship, capital markets, real estate pathway, and homebuilding pathway.

Family planning

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the Family Financial Literacy Programme.

It supports the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, which promotes the well-being of Emirati families in Dubai, by offering insights to boost family stability and cohesion, reinforce societal values and enhance quality of life.

Since its launch, 175 people have graduated from the programme with more scheduled in future.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the aim is to roll out more programmes aimed at supporting families through every situation and stage of life.

The training programme is also aimed at participants in the Dubai Weddings Programme, which was launched in 2024.

This programme provides financial support for Emiratis preparing for marriage, covering the costs of the main wedding ceremony and offering wedding halls and neighbourhood majlis venues free of charge.

The training programme includes a series of lectures and workshops supervised by experts and specialists.

The aim of these is to enable couples preparing for marriage, as well as newlyweds, to practice sound financial planning and manage resources effectively to ensure long-term stability.

It also promotes awareness of the importance of savings, managing household budgets and avoiding debt.

