Dubai launches new Emirati weddings programme

A new programme has been launched in Dubai aimed at encouraging young Emiratis to get married.

The Dubai Wedding Programme will offer citizens a package of incentives to help reduce costs – including marriage planning services and holding wedding parties in modern halls across the emirate.

Family counselling for newly-weds will also be provided, as will marriage planning, family management and financial advice for young couples.

Dubai's Community Development Authority launched the programme on Monday and said it aims to reduce the financial burden on citizens, as well as provide them with stability and a higher quality of life.

Wedding hall locations will include venues in Al Barsha, Al Lisaili, Hatta and soon Al Twar Hall, Wam reported.

Hessa Buhumaid, director general of the CDA, said the immediate goal for the programme is to provide financial and social support to young people to encourage them to get married.

She also said the aspiration is to change stereotypes related to exaggerated wedding ceremonies, as well as help a larger segment of young men and women to marry at an early age, aimed at increasing the number of Emirati families in the country.

Those on the programme, she added, will be provided with educational courses on how to build their new life and plan financially.

The new programme comes part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, a Dh208 billion ($56.6 billion) plan put together by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens’ lives for a brighter future.

“Its budget is Dh208 billion over the next decade, aiming at the citizens of our families in Dubai – providing housing, improving living standards, identity, values, social cohesion, health care, and developing future skills in our upcoming generations.”

Sheikh Mohammed earlier this month announced a plan to double the number of Emirati families in Dubai within 10 years and approved a series of projects to build more homes for Emiratis.