Who can be fined for illegal partitions and unapproved subletting in Dubai homes?

Dubai Municipality's recent crackdown on residential units fitted with illegal partitions to cram in occupants has shone the spotlight on the dangers of living in shared accommodation that has not been approved by authorities.

Under Dubai law, tenants can be evicted for subletting without consent from the landlord in multi-storey buildings or villas. Owners can also be held responsible for modifying property without permission from Dubai Municipality.

Breaches of the law on unauthorised shared accommodation can result in fines of up to Dh50,000 ($13,610), according to law number 26 of 2007 and law number 33 of 2008 of the Dubai Rental Law.

The inspections by municipality officials in neighbourhoods including Satwa, Rigga, Barsha and Muraqqabat over the past month have been shared widely on social media with warnings from lawyers and management companies that both property owners and tenants can be held responsible for illegal modifications and overcrowding.

The National has reached out to Dubai Municipality for more information on the action being taken and is awaiting a response.

Here is a breakdown on why illegal partitions in residential apartments, villas and subletting without approval is not permitted in Dubai:

What are illegal partitions?

When a bedroom, living area or balcony within a residential unit is divided with wooden or non-fire rated gypsum boards without securing permits from Dubai Municipality this constitutes illegal partitions in an apartment or villa.

These makeshift barriers create multiple spaces within a residential unit and push more people in to the same space. People create partitions to accommodate more tenants or to create more additional office spaces.

Why is this dangerous

The use of unauthorised material flouts building codes and fire safety regulations as the partitions could block ventilation units, emergency exits and can restrict quick evacuation in case of an emergency or fire.

Unapproved changes to the internal areas can compromise and weaken the structural integrity of a residential unit and adversely impact the overall safety of a building.

The management team at Escan Tower in Dubai Marina has taken action to address illegal sub-letting. Pawan Singh / The National

Safety campaigns

Authorities often conduct awareness drives to warn tenants that living without the necessary permission in multi-occupancy rooms is illegal. They issue notifications that unapproved partitions and unauthorised alterations in construction can restrict access for firefighters in emergencies.

An investigation into a fire that killed 16 people in a residential apartment building in 2023 in Deira found lack of compliance with safety standards and inadequate fire protection. Residents who spoke to The National said between eight to 12 people shared a room.

Inspection campaigns by authorities in multi-storey buildings and villas have often been conducted over the past several years in Dubai and other emirates.

What are the rules

Property owners must take permission from Dubai Municipality’s buildings department, which passes approvals for repair work or additional extensions.

Any work in a building or villa that may “involve permanently or temporarily changing, whether in whole or in part, the features of any land or property”, cannot be conducted without a permit issued by Dubai Municipality as per local regulation.

Tenants cannot make any structural changes, unless written permission is granted by the landlord. A tenant cannot sublet or share an apartment without written permission from the landlord, as per law number 26 of 2007.

The new occupants must be added to the Ejari tenancy contract to be clearly recognised as living in the apartment. Failure to follow the rule can lead to eviction of both the tenant and the sub-lessor, regardless of the rent being paid.

The Dubai Land Department’s website has contacts to report tenancy-related complaints and reach Dubai Municipality on 800900. Getty Images

Action you can you take

Even if the property owner has verbally agreed to additional people living in the apartment, the tenants should get the landlords approval in writing. If a property owner is illegally sub-leasing the apartment and the tenant has already paid the rent, this can be reported to Dubai Municipality.

Landlords should verify the maximum occupancy limit with Dubai Municipality. If a tenant has illegally partitioned or sublet the unit, the landlord should gather evidence of the changes, issue a formal notice, report to Dubai Municipality and file a case with the Rental Dispute Centre for eviction.

Concerned neighbours can also report any unauthorised modifications as these are a legal and safety issue that can affect the entire residential space.

The Dubai Land Department’s website has contacts to report tenancy-related complaints and reach Dubai Municipality on 800900.

Who will be held responsible

Authorities can inspect a property to check the complaint and order the removal of all illegal partitions.

Fines may be levied on the property owner and the tenants can be evicted. A legal case can be filed against the landlord to enforce removal of partitions in case severe violations are detected.

Why is this important

Dubai Municipality specifies that compliance with rules and laws is essential to maintain safety. The municipality’s technical guidelines on accommodation clearly state that inspections are required to “ensure and enhance a commitment to regulations,” and to achieve a high level of health and safety.

Inspections may be conducted on a request from the building management, it could be a random inspection or to follow up on complaints, as per updated Dubai Municipality guidelines issued in June last year.