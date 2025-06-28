A hail stone captured by a social media user. Photo: Storm.ae / Akhbar Al Emarat
News

UAE

Hail falls on Al Ain as Dubai and Abu Dhabi swelter in humid conditions

National weather centre warns of unsettled forecast amid muggy start to summer

The National

June 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Hailstones fell on the Al Ain region on Saturday afternoon, as the national weather centre warned of unsettled conditions.

An orange and yellow alert was issued over parts of the Garden City region, and heavy rain was reported over the villages of Khatm Al Shiklah and Malaqit.

Social media users showed images of hailstones, which is not unheard of at higher altitudes. The Al Ain region, home to most of the country's farms, typically sees the highest temperatures on record.

The National Centre for Meteorology said it was 49.2°C in Sweihan, in the depths of the Al Ain desert, on Saturday.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, there was high humidity of about 60 per cent. The country has witnessed a blistering start to the summer, breaking temperature records in April and May.

Social channels such as Storm.ae relish in capturing the most extreme conditions the emirates see, with hail a particular favourite, as shown here.

Such studies suggest the UAE and the Gulf will see more extreme conditions and wetter, more humid weather due to climate change.

