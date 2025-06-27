Recovered addict raises UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro to deliver hope to others

A former drug addict completed a successful climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, raising the UAE flag at the summit to round off a remarkable story of rehabilitation.

The Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai organised the six-day trip for the Emirati man, who received intensive training in the UAE's mountains before summiting Africa's highest peak.

“It wasn’t just a physical challenge to me but climbing from a valley of pain,” the 28-year-old said. “I was recalling the past with every step and didn’t stop to prove to myself and the world that recovery can happen and falling down doesn’t mean the end.”

The man, who didn’t disclose his identify or details, has recovered from years of addiction after seven months of treatment at the centre.

A tale of recovery

After medical examination and receiving vaccinations, the man travelled from Dubai with the Erada team to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and then to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. It is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain above sea level in the world, at 5,895m above sea level and 4,900m above its plateau base.

“It was thousands of metres high and there was a lack of oxygen. I was filling my lungs with fresh air and stood on top of the mountain waving my country’s flag,” he added. “It is a message to all people suffering from addiction that your are not alone and there is support at hand if you are willing to quit.”

He thanked the Erada Centre for their help in his recovery. “The first step is admitting you need treatment. Don’t be ashamed, don’t give up, you deserve a new and better life. Without the Erada Centre I wouldn’t have succeeded. Every human deserves a second chance.”

Hard work yields success

Dr Abdullah Al Ansari, director of social support and awareness at the centre, escorted the Emirati man during the trip with another employee.

“We climbed the mountain for six days in June. He wanted an achievement after years of failure to stand proud in front of his family,” Dr Al Ansari told The National. “He wasn’t a fit person but he worked hard with us. He lost around 6kg on this trip.”

Dr Al Ansari said the decision was made to send a clear message that people with determination can recover. “Our aim was to show that Dubai can send awareness messages through sporting activities to get more people involved in helping drug addicts,” he said.

Abdulrazaq Ameri, the centre's chief executive, said they believe that success stories will inspire others to step forward to recover from addiction.

“We believe recovery doesn’t end with treatment, but a new era begins. Such initiatives help to boost confidence and send a positive message that recovery is possible and community support makes a real difference,” Mr Ameri said. He added that the centre will continue implementing unique initiatives to help the former addicts reintegrate into society.

