Dubai's Jebel Ali Metro station to change name

Dubai’s Jebel Ali Metro station is to change its name to National Paints Metro station.

The move was announced on Thursday, with the Roads and Transport Authority saying the deal will be in place for 10 years.

National Paints is the region’s largest such manufacturer. The agreement was signed between the company and Hypermedia, with Mada Media as the authorised concessionaire appointed by the RTA.

The RTA sells naming rights to companies in the private sector as a way of stimulating economic growth. In September, it announced that Mashreq Metro Station was being renamed InsuranceMarket Metro Station.

And last month, it was announced the Metro's UAE Exchange Metro Station in Dubai is to change its name to Life Pharmacy Metro Station.

