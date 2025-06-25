Dubai announces free parking for Islamic New Year

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced that public parking zones across the emirate will be free of charge on Friday, June 27, in observance of Islamic New Year. Regular fees will resume on Saturday, June 28.
The only exception will be for multilevel car parks.
Dubai Metro will operate on Friday, June 27, from 5am to 1am, while the Dubai Tram will run from 6am on June 27 until 1am.
RTA Customer Happiness centres will be closed on Friday but the Smart Customer Happiness centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the head office will remain operational 24/7 as usual.
All service provider centres will be closed on Friday and vehicle technical testing services will resume on Saturday.
Commuters are advised to check the S’hail or RTA app to see schedules for public buses and marine transport.
What is Islamic New Year?
Public and private sector workers across the UAE will be granted a public holiday on Friday to mark the start of the new Islamic year.
The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year, heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to ministries and federal departments to confirm the public holiday, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the holiday for the private sector.
In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are typically held to mark the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.
