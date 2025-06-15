UAE midday break for workers starts today

The UAE's midday break for outdoor workers came into effect on Sunday.

The break runs until September 15 and prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm.

The annual initiative, overseen by the ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was first introduced in 2004 and gives employees respite from the scorching summer heat.

Companies will be fined Dh5,000 for each time a worker breaches the midday ban and up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if several cases take place.

The safety measures came back into force after the UAE has seen climate records tumble. The country has recorded its hottest April and May since records began.

“Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach that the UAE implements in line with its commitment to providing a safe working environment as per international best practices and occupational health and safety standards, protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months,” the ministry said on social media.

The ministry will be inspecting workplaces across the country over the next few months to monitor implementation of rule.

The ministry said 51 infractions were uncovered last year as a result of 134,000 inspections, down from 96 the previous year.

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Rating: 1 out of 4 Running time: 81 minutes Director: David Blue Garcia Starring: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Results: 2.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: AZ Dhabyan, Adam McLean (jockey), Saleha Al Ghurair (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 3.15pm: Conditions (PA) Dh60,000 2,000m. Winner: Hareer Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 3.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,700m. Winner: Kenz Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh 200,000 1,700m. Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 4.45pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m. Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A