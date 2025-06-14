All 3,820 residents reported to be safe in Dubai Marina fire

Smoke continued to billow from a 67-storey apartment building in Dubai Marina on Saturday morning, following a fire that Dubai Civil Defence teams fought to control overnight.

Providing live updates on social media – the Dubai Media Authority said that 3,820 residents from 764 apartments were moved to safety and there were no injuries.

“Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents,” the media office said.

For residents, authorities are co-ordinating with the building’s developer to provide temporary housing.

The fire broke out in the upper floors of the Tiger Tower – also known as Marina Pinnacle – in the busy district at about 9.30pm.

A fire at Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Greg Tanner / The National

Video taken by The National had earlier showed emergency services arriving at the scene as flames engulfed a section of the building.

Many tenants who fled the tower block gathered in the street outside as a emergency teams fought to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is not known. Dubai Civil Defence has been contacted for further comment.

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E268hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E380Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh208%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5