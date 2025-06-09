Abu Dhabi to partner with top UK school to open new campus in 2028

A new campus for one the UK's top schools will open on Abu Dhabi's Fahid Island in three years, Aldar has announced.

King's College School Wimbledon will host up to 2,200 pupils when it opens in September 2028, according to the developer.

The master plan for Fahid Island was unveiled last week by Aldar Properties with more than 6,000 luxury residences planned for the 2.7 million square metre island, as well as two hotels. It is said to have a gross development value of more than Dh40 billion ($10.9 billion).

“We are proud to announce the first King’s College School Wimbledon to Abu Dhabi, a milestone that reflects Aldar’s fast growing education portfolio and commitment to educational excellence,” said Aldar group chief executive Talal Al Dhiyebi.

“With King’s long-standing legacy of academic distinction and its proven track record of preparing students for the world’s top universities, this new school at the heart of Fahid Island will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class education and a global centre for talent development.”

King’s College School marks the initial phase of Aldar’s educational strategy for the island, designed to address growing demand, the developer said in a statement released on Monday.

The Fahid Island project, with an 11km coastline, will be built in the UAE’s capital between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

“King’s College School Wimbledon is globally recognised for its ability to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with the confidence, compassion and critical thinking skills to thrive,” said Aldar Education chief executive Sahar Cooper.

“The school’s holistic approach to education, anchored in strong values, rich co-curricular programmes and personalised pastoral care will add a new dimension to Aldar Education’s offering and further support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.”

Ms Cooper said the establishment of King’s College School on Fahid Island is the initial phase, with further “educational institutions” expected as part of future phases.

Karl Gross, director of international schools at King’s College School Wimbledon, added: “Bringing an authentic King’s College School Wimbledon education to the region marks an exciting milestone in our ambition to build a global family of world-class international schools, where we offer our pupils an outstanding education in mind, spirit and heart.

“Building on the success of our school in Wimbledon and our existing overseas campuses, this new partnership offers a unique and inspiring opportunity for students in Abu Dhabi to experience the transformational impact of a King’s education, preparing them to thrive in the world beyond school. ”

