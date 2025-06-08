Roads in Sharjah were inundated with water after Sundays heavy rain. AFP
News

UAE

Heavy rain falls in Sharjah and other Northern Emirates

More rain expected in north east of country on Monday says National Centre of Meteorology

The National

June 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Heavy rain fell across Sharjah and parts of the Northern Emirates on Sunday.

There were outbreaks reported in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), who issued weather warnings and advice for motorists on the dangerous conditions.

"Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users," the NCM said in a post on social media platform X.

"Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced. Follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities."

A yellow alert was issued for the north east of the country until 8pm because convective cloud had formed.

People were also advised to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated water. The NCM also forecast there was a probability of more rain on Monday in the north east.

