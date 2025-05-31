The RTA's Umm Suqeim upgrade promises improvements for commuters and Dubai residents. Dubai Media Office
Dubai refreshes look of Umm Suqeim Street as part of upgrade

Initiative by RTA should cut travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road by more than half

The National

May 31, 2025

Umm Suqeim Street is set for an upgrade. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced an initiative to landscape the thoroughfare from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road.

The project is part of plans to develop Jumeirah Street, Al Safa Street, and Al Wasl Street.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general at the RTA, took to social media platform X to say that the new project goes beyond traditional road widening and development “by integrating creative and aesthetic enhancements into the surrounding urban landscape.”

“It features upgraded pedestrian walkways, a dedicated cycling track, and complete streets (boulevards), alongside vibrant urban spaces designed to foster community interaction and create inclusive, dynamic environments,” he said.

He said that the new project will support the expanding population as it will “increase Umm Suqeim Street’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

The road refresh, will include the development of six intersections featuring four bridges and three tunnels spanning 4,100 metres in total.

For commuters, the plans are set to strengthen connectivity across Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

The project is expected to cut travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to six minutes.

In a statement, the RTA said that the development will establish a direct link between Mall of the Emirates Metro Station and nearby residential communities.

Plans are also expected to enable free-flowing traffic over a 20km stretch from Jumeirah to Al Qudra Road.

Tackling traffic

Dubai’s roads are getting busier, with the emirate’s toll operator recently reporting more vehicles on its system, increased journeys and surging profits.

Salik said the number of registered active vehicles including motorcycles increased 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 4.47 million. There was a 7.3 per cent increase in registered drivers for the same period.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 383,086 new driving licences were issued in 2024 and Dubai’s Statistics Centre population clock showed 3.93 million recently – up from 3.73 million on the same day last year.

There are many of projects in progress around the emirate to serve the influx of new residents.

