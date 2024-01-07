Dubai's Umm Suqeim Street set for Dh332m upgrade

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a Dh332 million ($90.4 million) contract to improve traffic flow on Umm Suqeim Street.

The major upgrade of the D63 that runs from Al Khail Road (E44) to the intersection of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (311) aims to reduce travel time for motorists and boost capacity as Dubai's population continues to grow.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the works will mean up to 16,000 vehicles can travel in both directions per hour and significantly reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes.

The 4.6km project includes an upgrade of the intersection with Al Barsha South Street, near Kings School, by creating an 800-metre tunnel with four lanes in each direction on Umm Suqeim Street.

A signalised junction is also planned as part of the upgrade.

"This project aims to improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road; Al Khail Road; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road; and Emirates Road,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“The project will serve various residential and developments areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills. These areas have an estimated population of about two million people.”

The Umm Suqeim Street works also aims to boost east-to-west travel across Dubai and enhance connections with south-to-north roads that stretch across the UAE.

The project's completion date has not been revealed but it is the latest step by the RTA to boost connectivity through this crucial transport corridor.

In 2013, the RTA completed the widening of Umm Suqeim Street from the junction of Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection of Al Khail Road.

This project included the construction of two bridges, with three lanes in each direction, and three pedestrian bridges.

In 2020, the RTA opened a mammoth 500-metre bridge leading to Dubai Hills Mall.

The bridge is at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entrances of Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas. It consists of four lanes in each direction and is capable of handling up to 16,000 vehicles per hour.