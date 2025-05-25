'We feel the injustice': ex-Irish minister on sympathies for Palestinian cause

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel’s</a> "relentless bombardment" in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/">Gaza Strip</a> is doing a “huge amount” of damage to the country’s reputation, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ireland/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ireland/">Ireland’s</a> former deputy prime minister has said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/29/ireland-sees-genuine-interest-from-gcc-sovereign-wealth-funds-to-invest-in-renewables/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/29/ireland-sees-genuine-interest-from-gcc-sovereign-wealth-funds-to-invest-in-renewables/">Simon Coveney</a>, who also served as the country’s foreign minister, said he believed stability would not come until a two-state solution was achieved as he explained how "ordinary Irish people feel a sense of injustice in terms of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestinian</a> cause". Speaking to<i> The National </i>as he embarks on a new advisory role in the region, Mr Coveney described the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> war was an “open sore” that “keeps delivering conflict, mayhem, terrorism and extremism”. “The international community has to help the Israeli leadership and the Palestinian leadership bring that to an end," he said. The veteran politician held key roles in the Irish government such as trade, defence and housing, represented Ireland on the UN Security Council, and, as deputy prime minister (Tanaiste) and foreign minister, was a major player in the UK-EU Brexit negotiations. Over a 25-year career in front-line politics, he advanced Ireland’s global trade ambitions, while also grappling with challenges at home, such as the continuing housing crisis. Mr Coveney stepped down from politics in 2024 and has now taken a role as senior adviser with Dubai-based advisory firm Emerging Markets Intelligence and Research (EMIR) to support senior leaders in navigating the choppy geopolitical waters. In a wide-ranging interview to mark the appointment, Mr Coveney also spoke about US President Donald Trump’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/29/ireland-sees-genuine-interest-from-gcc-sovereign-wealth-funds-to-invest-in-renewables/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/29/ireland-sees-genuine-interest-from-gcc-sovereign-wealth-funds-to-invest-in-renewables/">Gulf visit</a> and how to tackle the “mood of unrest” in democracies. Turning to Gaza, he said the October 7 attack in 2023 by Hamas was “unforgivable” and he couldn't see the group as part of a governance model for a Palestinian state, but he also said Israel’s response had ignored obligations under international law. Israel says it only targets terrorists. “Gaza is very different to any other part of the world because people can't flee the fighting,” he said. “No one is allowed in or out.” Ireland has been an early and vocal supporter of Palestine with many other countries now following suit and, while Mr Coveney said he didn’t want to “exaggerate Ireland's role”, he felt the country was consistent in calling out issues whether it is Russia in Ukraine, Israel in Gaza or elsewhere, stating Ireland had that ability but many countries did not. “Because of where they are geographically located and because of relationships they have, Ireland has ... some protections as part of the European Union.” He also pointed to the long history of Irish peacekeeping troops in the region that further helps to colour how Ireland sees the conflict. “Ordinary Irish people feel a sense of injustice in terms of the Palestinian cause.” Mr Coveney called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and a "massive delivery programme of aid into a population literally starving". Longer term, he said there has to be a Palestinian state. "Many Israelis will say to me, how can you say that? That's effectively rewarding the atrocities of October 7. I don't see it that way. I have no vested interest. I don't believe, until the Palestinian issue is resolved, that we will see the kind of stability that's needed in this region." Before retiring from Irish politics last year, Mr Coveney served as trade minister. He said the narrative about Mr Trump skipping Israel on his visit to the Gulf last week was “overplayed” as the trip was largely about getting business deals over the line. “I still think this US administration is probably a stronger ally of Israel than we've ever seen in the past.” The interview came before Donald Trump's recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/23/trump-tariffs-eu-apple/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/23/trump-tariffs-eu-apple/">threat</a> to impose a "straight" 50 per cent tariff on the EU from June 1 but asked whether Mr Trump’s policies could push the EU closer to the Gulf, Mr Coveney said it has already “forced the EU to look to diversify trade” as the bloc was seeking to become more resilient. He pointed to the opening of trade talks between the EU and UAE and the first digital trade agreement being put in place in Singapore. On the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/20/uk-says-gulf-trade-deal-next-in-line-after-sealing-pact-with-eu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/20/uk-says-gulf-trade-deal-next-in-line-after-sealing-pact-with-eu/">agreement</a> between the UK and EU that sought to set out post-Brexit relations, Mr Coveney said it was important not to “exaggerate what's been agreed here” but it was a “very significant and very positive”. “This isn't rejoining in everything but name,” he said. “There is no suggestion of the UK rejoining the single market or the customs union." Mr Coveney said Britain had been in an “unhappy place politically” since Brexit but cautioned against reading too much into the polls that put <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/06/uk-elections-reform-farage-politics-starmer-labour-conservatives/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/06/uk-elections-reform-farage-politics-starmer-labour-conservatives/">Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party</a> on top. “Reform is a serious force in UK politics. [But] any talk of … Nigel Farage as prime minister I think is certainly premature.” That said, Mr Farage’s rise is not isolated. France, Italy, Germany and others have seen a rise in what some have styled as populism. Mr Coveney said there was undoubtedly a “mood of unrest” across democracies that “can't be ignored”. “You can call them populist or you can call it inward-looking nationalism or whatever you want to call it but there are messages that land and that feed on people's fears. Significant movement of people in a way that's not controlled and managed is one of those areas,” he said. “We are listening but the capacity to deliver at the pace that people demand isn't always there in democratic systems that can be challenged legally. People want faster solutions than often democracies can deliver and that creates frustration and then people vote for alternatives that are promising quicker fixes." Looking back at his career, Mr Coveney said he had been involved in politics since his mid-20s and it was a privilege to serve but he doesn’t miss it. Now he was keen on spending more time “in this fascinating part of the world”. As part of his new role, he will spend one week a month in the region.