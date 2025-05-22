Abu Dhabi researchers hopeful of Type 1 diabetes breakthrough within two years

Researchers at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/08/10/bald-truth-abu-dhabi-stem-cell-treatments-aim-to-cure-hair-loss/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/08/10/bald-truth-abu-dhabi-stem-cell-treatments-aim-to-cure-hair-loss/">Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre</a> are hopeful of a breakthrough in their work on a cure for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/13/genetic-discovery-could-lead-to-prevention-delay-or-cure-for-type-1-diabetes/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/13/genetic-discovery-could-lead-to-prevention-delay-or-cure-for-type-1-diabetes/">Type 1 diabetes</a> “in the next couple of years”. The most promising development is focused on regenerating the pancreas using stem cells and is part of a collaboration with Kyoto University and research company Rege Nephro. In Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas progressively reduces the amount of insulin (the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels) it produces until it stops producing any at all. If glucose in the blood is too high, it can seriously damage the body's organs. It is hoped pancreas regeneration can reverse this process. “We’re very optimistic that in the next couple of years, we’ll have something solid to offer patients,” Prof Yendry Ventura, the centre's chief executive, said. “This isn’t just stem cell therapy – it’s an approach to regenerate the pancreas itself using a specific type of engineered cell.” The process is still in the pre-clinical stage but hopes remain high. Research and development “takes time”, Prof Ventura added. “You need to stabilise a strong cell line, trial it in the lab, test it on animals and only then can you move into human trials. Right now, we’re preparing to begin animal testing, after extensive lab work with our Japanese partners.” The work is being showcased at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/">Expo 2025</a> in Osaka, Japan. The fair provides an opportunity to highlight the centre’s scientific achievements and the UAE’s growing presence in cutting-edge health care, Prof Ventura said. “We’re using Osaka Expo as a platform to present the progress we’ve made with our partners Kyoto University and [biotech firm] Rege Nephro,” he added. “It’s also a chance to showcase what we’ve built in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi</a> and how we’re working alongside some of the world’s most respected institutions.” Though ADSCC has collaborative relationships, it handles its own cell production and storage. “We have our own infrastructure. Cells intended for therapies need special storage conditions,” Prof Ventura said. “There’s a difference between storing tissue for studies and storing it for treatment purposes.” He said the UAE’s capabilities complement those of its international partners. “We’re focused on developing specific stem cells that can later become any kind of tissue. That’s different from just storing samples, but the two approaches work hand in hand.” The project is being developed in close co-operation with Kyoto University’s Centre for iPS Cell Research and Application. “Their contribution has given us access to expertise and speed,” said Prof Ventura. “At the same time, the UAE is emerging as a leader in stem cell research across the region.” ADSCC is not new to breakthroughs in this area. In January, the centre announced the successful treatment of a 20-year-old Emirati patient with Type 1 diabetes, using umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells. The procedure, developed and carried out entirely at ADSCC, resulted in significantly improved blood sugar levels and a drop in diabetes-related antibodies within one month of treatment. The treatment is a major step forward in using regenerative medicine to manage diabetes. Regenerative medicine focuses on the body’s ability to heal itself at cellular and organ levels. It includes treatments that use stem cells, engineered tissues and even bio-manufactured organs to restore or replace damaged parts of the body. Mesenchymal stem cells, known for their ability to modulate immune responses and repair tissue, are gaining attention as a possible way to restore pancreatic function and reduce complications in diabetic patients. “Being able to do this entirely in the UAE, using cells produced locally, is a milestone for us,” Prof Ventura said. The country’s participation at the expo in Japan reflects a broader national commitment to innovation in health care, said Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme. “We’re a young centre, only six years since inception, but we’re already standing alongside global leaders,” she said. “It’s an honour to represent the UAE and show our standards meet the highest benchmarks.” She highlighted the power of pluripotent stem cells, which have the ability to turn into almost any type of tissue. “Whether it’s heart, liver, brain or pancreas, these cells hold incredible potential. The challenge now is to harness that potential and find real solutions to some of the world’s most devastating diseases.” Dr Al Kaabi said regenerative medicine is not only the future of health care, it’s already reshaping how doctors approach treatment. “If we can unlock what these cells can do, we can transform the way we treat cancer, autoimmune conditions and traumatic injuries. With the vision and talent we have at ADSCC, I believe we’re on the right path.”