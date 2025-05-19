Number of university students in Dubai surges by 20%

Student enrolment in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/">Dubai's universities</a> has grown by a record level for the 2024/2025 academic year, authorities confirmed. There are currently more than 42,000 students enrolled at 41 higher education institutions in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">the emirate,</a> according to the Dubai Government Media Office. Of those, there are 37 international campuses while the number of international students who have come to Dubai specifically to study has increased by 29 per cent compared to the previous year. The number of Emirati students in Dubai universities has increased by 22 per cent, which reflects "the growing appeal of Dubai’s private higher education sector and its diverse programme offerings for UAE nationals", the media office reported. “The continued growth of Dubai’s private higher education sector reflects the trust that students and their families place in the quality, relevance and diversity of learning opportunities available in our cities," said Aisha Miran, director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai. "Our universities are equipping students with the skills and mindset needed for emerging industries and the jobs of tomorrow, ensuring that graduates are not only employable, but future ready. “These achievements support the ambitious goals of Dubai Plan 33 and its social and economic agendas, and the E33 strategy, to build a world-class education ecosystem that attracts global talent, nurtures local potential and powers the knowledge economy. Through our education system, we are shaping a future where Dubai leads in learning, innovation and impact.” Four new international universities opened in Dubai in the current academic year, from China, India, Russia and Italy, the report added. <i>The National </i>reported earlier this year how the UAE had climbed to sixth place in an international league table of most <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/28/uae-education-society/" target="_blank" rel="">improved countries</a> for quality of university subjects offered. The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 released in March found almost half (49 per cent) of the UAE's 60 ranked entries had improved, with only 14 per cent scoring lower than last year. The UAE was the sixth most-improved country when ranked by subject. Coming in at the most-improved table was Hong Kong, followed by mainland China, Singapore, South Korea and Oman. Kuwait was seventh. The number of pupils enrolled in Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/private-schools-committed-to-developing-emirati-teachers-despite-public-sector-brain-drain/" target="_blank" rel="">private schools</a> rose by 6 per cent this year, according to data from the KHDA, reported <i>The National</i> in January. There are 387,441 pupils enrolled at 227 private schools in the emirate in the current academic year. Official statistics showed more than 365,000 were enrolled in Dubai's classrooms in 2023, up from 326,000 in November 2022. Ten schools opened in the emirate for the current academic year.