Dubai Humanitarian sends 167 tonnes of aid to help earthquake-hit Myanmar

Relief response depot <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/24/dubai-humanitarian-hub-to-scale-up-crucial-medical-aid-to-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/24/dubai-humanitarian-hub-to-scale-up-crucial-medical-aid-to-gaza/">Dubai Humanitarian</a> has sent a shipment of aid to support the communities recovering from a devastating earthquake in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/"> Myanmar</a>. The shipment, organised in collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was sent from Jebel Ali Port in Dubai and is en route to Yangon, Myanmar. The aid consignment of more than 167 tonnes contains essential relief items including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, solar lamps and buckets, aimed at supporting nearly 80,000 people affected by the disaster. “Every shipment we facilitate carries not just supplies but a message of solidarity," said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive and board member of Dubai Humanitarian. "In moments of crisis, it’s not only about how fast we respond but how consistently we stand by communities in need. "This marks the first of two planned shipments by sea and follows two humanitarian airlifts we facilitated last month. Through sea, air and co-ordination, we remain committed to delivering hope, protection and practical support." The aid provided by Dubai Humanitarian serves as a vital lifeline for affected communities, said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and UNHCR’s representative to Gulf Co-operation Council countries. “More than a month after the devastating earthquakes, communities in Myanmar are still enduring harsh conditions," he said. "Struggling with inadequate shelter, overcrowded displacement sites, damaged water supply systems and limited sanitation services, they urgently require aid. "With thanks to the logistical support of Dubai Humanitarian, UNHCR continues to send essential relief items to assist the most vulnerable survivors in the hardest-hit areas.” The delivery from Dubai Humanitarian follows up from the UAE sending shipments to Myanmar including more than 200 tonnes of food, shelter supplies and medical aid last month. The UAE also sent a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-directs-uae-to-send-search-and-rescue-team-to-help-myanmar-earthquake-survivors/" target="_blank" rel="">search and rescue team</a> to Myanmar at the end of March, made up of members of Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard and Joint Operations Command, to help after the earthquake. The UAE team conducted operations at six sites, in co-operation with Myanmar authorities and international teams, after the 7.7-magnitude tremor struck on March 28, killing thousands.