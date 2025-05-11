Dusty conditions expected across UAE as winds pick up

Dusty weather is expected in parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/08/uae-weather-sand-storm-dust-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/08/uae-weather-sand-storm-dust-dubai/">UAE</a> this week, with strengthening wind set to blow dust into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/16/one-year-after-dubai-floods-how-climate-change-is-reshaping-the-weather-and-urban-infrastructure/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/16/one-year-after-dubai-floods-how-climate-change-is-reshaping-the-weather-and-urban-infrastructure/">Dubai</a> and Abu Dhabi. The wind will gradually strengthen from Tuesday to Thursday, reaching up to 40kph, according to a weather bulletin by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology. “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing and suspended dust,” the NCM said. The strongest winds are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with rough seas forecast in the Arabian Gulf by Thursday evening. While the dust will affect most of the country, cloud is expected to form over eastern and mountainous regions, such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. On Monday, temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will hit highs of 40°C and lows in the mid-20s. It is expected to become hotter on Tuesday, reaching 43°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, with lows of 26°C. Conditions will remain the same in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping slightly in Dubai to 38°C. Temperatures are expected to drop across the UAE on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 33°C in Dubai and 34°C in Abu Dhabi. Lows of 22°C are forecast for Dubai on Thursday. There is also a chance of rain over those emirates on Monday, and it will become cloudy during the afternoon. The weather will otherwise remain fair to partly cloudy, with temperatures from 34°C to 42°C in most regions. Humidity is expected to increase overnight on Sunday. The forecast comes after recent dust and sandstorms affected the country, reducing visibility. Huge sandstorms also swept across Saudi Arabia and northern Iraq. Dust storms are generally caused by a shift in weather systems as part of the transition from spring to summer. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi is working to understand the development of such <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/08/uae-weather-sand-storm-dust-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/08/uae-weather-sand-storm-dust-dubai/">adverse weather</a> and storms, from their origins and trajectory to the effect they have on health, as previously reported by <i>The National</i>.