UAE school group sets global benchmark for teacher satisfaction standards

A UAE school operator has become the first education group in the country to receive a prestigious global accolade for promoting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/uae-teachers-at-increased-risk-of-stress-say-experts-1.985833" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/uae-teachers-at-increased-risk-of-stress-say-experts-1.985833">well-being of teachers</a> and fostering a positive working environment. The Taaleem school group was awarded “Best School to Work Certified Group” status by global education organisation T4 Education, a recognition granted only to school bodies where more than half of individual schools have received high satisfaction scores from staff in detailed, anonymous surveys. While a number of institutions have received “Best School to Work” status, this is the first time that an entire school group in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">the UAE</a> has received the accolade. To achieve the award, school groups are assessed on leadership, collaboration, professional wellness and working environment. The accolade is part of the Best School to Work programme, a global industry standard for school culture and workplace conditions. The initiative is backed by a community of more than 200,000 teachers and school leaders worldwide. “Congratulations to Taaleem on the rare distinction of becoming a Best School to Work Certified Group,” said Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and Best School to Work. “Your leadership, culture and vision have created an environment in which teachers can flourish.” The certification process includes a forensic assessment of school leadership, inclusivity, collaboration and staff development opportunities. According to T4 Education, the anonymous surveys are weighted by an algorithm to produce final scores. Salman Shaheen, T4 Education's director of communications, told <i>The National </i>that while a number of other UAE schools have announced they have been certified as a Best School to Work. These include British School Al Khubairat, The Arbor School, Deira International School, Horizon International School. “Taaleem is the first UAE school chain to announce it has achieved Best School to Work Certified Group status.”<b> </b> Taaleem, which operates a growing network of premium private schools across the Emirates, attributed the recognition to its sustained investment in staff development and well-being. “The quality of a school never exceeds the quality – and well-being – of its teachers,” said Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem. “At Taaleem, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture where educators feel valued, supported, and inspired to thrive. “Achieving Best School to Work Certified Group status is a powerful testament to this commitment. It reflects our dedication to placing educators at the heart of our mission.” The group has introduced several support mechanisms, including Taaleem Teaching School – an online and in-person professional learning platform, that delivers coaching and training to staff. The group also offers online counselling, employee discounts, regular interactive wellness sessions both online and in schools and medical check-up days. The UAE has in recent years increased efforts to position itself as a hub for quality education. With more than 200 private schools in Dubai alone and a growing expatriate community, competition to attract <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/private-schools-committed-to-developing-emirati-teachers-despite-public-sector-brain-drain/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/private-schools-committed-to-developing-emirati-teachers-despite-public-sector-brain-drain/">top teaching talent </a>remains intense. “This recognition will help us continue to attract and retain the very best teaching talent, ensuring we deliver the very highest standards of education,” said Mr Williamson. The group recently announced the opening of new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/22/harrow-dubai-abu-dhabi-fees-cost/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/22/harrow-dubai-abu-dhabi-fees-cost/">Harrow-branded schools </a>in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.