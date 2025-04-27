Dubai car number plate sells for more than Dh8.3 million as auction raises close to Dh100 million

A number plate sold for Dh8.35 million at an auction in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> on Saturday evening. The public auction of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/03/14/rare-licence-plates-bring-in-about-dh30m-at-dubai-auction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/03/14/rare-licence-plates-bring-in-about-dh30m-at-dubai-auction/">licence plate numbers</a>, organised by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority, raised approximately Dh100m. The number plate that raised the eye-watering sum was CC22, it was closely followed by another number plate, BB20, which sold for Dh7m. The number BB19 went for Dh6.68m, while AA707 was bought for more than Dh3.31m. Also raising a handsome sum at the auction was the number plate AA222, which fetched Dh3.3 million. To participate in the auction, entrants had to deposit a security cheque of Dh25,000. Last month, <i>The National</i> reported how Dubai real estate tycoon Muhammad Binghatti<b> </b>paid Dh35 million for a DD number plate.