UAE-backed Special Olympics drive aims to boost inclusivity in the classroom

A UAE-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-pledges-25-million-to-support-special-olympics-education-project-1.1052013" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-pledges-25-million-to-support-special-olympics-education-project-1.1052013">Special Olympics</a> task force has delivered a global "call to action" to champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/13/uae-dance-troupe-to-compete-in-paris-in-celebration-of-inclusivity/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/13/uae-dance-troupe-to-compete-in-paris-in-celebration-of-inclusivity/">inclusivity</a> in schools for children with disabilities and ensure access to quality education for all. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/12/snowboarder-wins-uaes-first-ever-gold-medal-at-special-olympics-world-winter-games/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/12/snowboarder-wins-uaes-first-ever-gold-medal-at-special-olympics-world-winter-games/">Special Olympics</a> Global Centre for Inclusion in Education has set out plans to address gaps in disability-inclusive education and participation in school sports as part of a major push to champion equality. The strategy – called “A Global Research Agenda for Building Inclusive Learning Environments – has been carried out by the centre's research collaborative. The work of the think tank, made up of scholars from leading academics, including Yale University, Harvard University and NYU Abu Dhabi, is supported by a $25 million grant from President Sheikh Mohamed, given in 2020. The key funding aimed to build a lasting legacy following the success of the landmark Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi in 2019. “From both personal and academic perspectives, inclusion means an environment where children are valued for their contributions, not their perceived deficits," said Dr Jackie Jodl, who is head of Global Youth and Education at Special Olympics International. "It’s about building friendships and being embraced for who you are. “The agenda is a call to action. We’re moving beyond isolated best practices to systemic change that’s measurable and sustainable.” The initiative was announced at the recent 2025 Global Disability Summit in Berlin, with input from global academics, youth advocates, and Special Olympics athletes. “In my perfect world, a child with a disability can walk into their local school and feel like they belong. It’s about creating environments where everyone is accepted as they are,” Dr Kristie Patten, professor and counsellor to the president at New York University Steinhardt, told <i>The National.</i> The agenda urges the international community to step up efforts in training teachers and sport coaches on inclusivity plans, defining inclusion across cultures, engaging families and communities; measuring results, supporting displaced learners, and using artificial intelligence responsibly. Dr Patten said there was a need for a shift in public perception. “Disability isn’t about the individual. It’s about how supportive or limiting the environment is,” she said. “If my child flaps her hands in the grocery store and I stop taking her because of how people react – that’s what disables her. “We also have to think about displaced populations; refugees and others who are too often left out of these conversations. Inclusion shouldn’t be earned. It should be built in from the start.” The Global Centre for Inclusion in Education operates in 59 countries and supports more than 2,600 schools in running programmes promoting inclusivity. Despite significant strides being made, particularly through the Special Olympics movement, there is more work still to be done. Analysis by Unesco of 209 countries has found that while 38 per cent of countries promote inclusive education in their policies, only 17 per cent legally guarantee these measures and 25 per cent still allow for fully segregated schooling. The research collaborative is seeking to change attitudes, policies and laws to offer greater support to children with disabilities. “The UAE shows what’s possible when there’s a systemic approach,” said Dr Jodl. “We’re following His Highness’s vision to share what works globally.” Previous World Bank estimates indicate that excluding people with disabilities from education, jobs, and society could cost a country between 3 and 7 per cent of its GDP. “We haven’t yet fully realised what inclusive systems can deliver,” said Dr Jodl. “So the cost of doing nothing may be even higher.” One emerging focus is to ensure artificial intelligence is not unwittingly used to perpetuate stereotypes and marginalise some groups. “If AI is trained on deficit-based assumptions, it will reinforce harmful stereotypes,” Dr Jodl warned. “We need to shift the data and the mindset.” The centre plans to present its first set of findings later this year at a global symposium aimed at expanding partnerships and accelerating impact.