UAE weather: Warning issued as fog and dust reduce visibility on roads

Motorists were urged to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/road-safety/" target="_blank">drive cautiously</a> due to the foggy and dusty conditions on Wednesday morning across a large section of the country. A warning was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) saying that visibility was expected to deteriorate further between 6.30am and 9.30am. The yellow alert issued by the NCM covers much of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"> Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. “Abu Dhabi Police calls on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog,” read a statement from the force on social media platform X on Wednesday morning. “They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely.” Earlier in the morning, police in the emirate also urged drivers to “be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust”. Motorists were also asked to refrain from taking any videos or pictures on their phone of the conditions while driving, in case it leads to them being distracted behind the wheel. The NCM's page on X advised that blowing dust had reduced visibility to less than 1,500 metres around Dubai International Airport. Fog and dust alerts were both issued by the NCM on Wednesday morning. Reduced visibility due to dusty conditions is also expected to continue on Thursday according to NCM forecasts.