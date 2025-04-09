Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Wam
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Wam

News

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah meets Egyptian Foreign Minister and Jordan's Deputy PM

Gaza top of the agenda during talks with Badr Abdelatty in Abu Dhabi

The National

April 09, 2025