Sheikh Abdullah meets Egyptian Foreign Minister and Jordan's Deputy PM

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received senior officials from Egypt and Jordan in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> on Tuesday. During a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/18/trump-must-prioritise-ending-israels-wars-egyptian-foreign-minister-badr-abdelatty-tells-the-national/" target="_blank">Badr Abdelatty</a>, Sheikh Abdullah discussed regional and international issues and the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza Strip</a>, state news agency Wam reported. The pair also addressed the importance of reviving the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, working towards the resolution of the conflict, and securing the release of all hostages. They also reviewed ways to strengthen the humanitarian response to the situation in the enclave with a focus on delivering humanitarian aid. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, with both sides affirming their commitment to working together on dealing with crises and challenges facing the region. The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also met Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a>, in the capital. They discussed developments in the region and ways to strengthen stability. It came as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> called for the rapid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/macron-and-el-sisi-visit-al-arish-as-thousands-of-protestors-demand-gaza-ceasefire-and-aid/" target="_blank">resumption of aid deliveries to Gaza</a> during a visit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the city of Al Arish. The French and Egyptian leaders toured storage sites for humanitarian aid intended for Gaza, which has been a been under an Israeli blockade since March 2, and also visited Palestinians injured in the war who are being treated in hospitals in North Sinai city. Mr Macron called for “the resumption of humanitarian aid as quickly as possible”, saying the situation in Gaza was “intolerable”. The trip to Al Arish, about 40 kilometres from the Rafah crossing used for aid deliveries into Gaza, came at the conclusion of Mr Macron's two-day visit to Egypt.