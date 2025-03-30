President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Syria leader on formation of new government

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/mothers-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-pays-tribute-to-strength-and-wisdom-of-women/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has sent his congratulations to President Ahmad Al Shara on the formation of a new government in Syria. Similar messages were also sent by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Syria's new cabinet was formed on Saturday evening, with the aim of steering the country through a five-year transitional period and rebuilding the damage created by civil war amid continuing threats from Israel, critical <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/24/syrias-sectarian-killing-spree-exposes-challenges-ahead-for-al-shara/" target="_blank">internal challenges</a> and limited resources.