US President Donald Trump with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at the White House. Photo: Donald Trump / Truth Social
US President Donald Trump with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at the White House. Photo: Donald Trump / Truth Social

News

UAE

Trump hails UAE ties in White House talks with Sheikh Tahnoun

US President praises UAE as a key partner in bringing peace to the Middle East and set out vision to boost ties in the economy and technology

The National

March 19, 2025