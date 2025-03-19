Trump hails UAE ties in White House talks with Sheikh Tahnoun

US President Donald Trump hailed the UAE as a crucial partner in securing peace in the Middle East during high-level talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/sheikh-tahnoun-bin-zayed-meets-us-treasury-secretary-during-washington-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed</a>, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at the White House. Mr Trump said the key discussions – held as part of Sheikh Tahnoun's official visit – centred on efforts to strengthen co-operation in economy and technology and served to highlight the “long-standing ties and bonds of friendship” between the nations. Mr Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform shared on X, said he had hosted Sheikh Tahnoun for meetings and a dinner on Tuesday evening also attended by prominent US officials. “The evening demonstrated the long-standing ties and bonds of friendship between our countries. UAE and the US,” Mr Trump wrote. “UAE and the US have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the world. “Discussions also included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological future.” Sheikh Tahnoun said talks with Mr Trump focused on the future of the long-term strategic partnership in place between the allies and “reinforcing our shared vision for prosperity and progress”. “The UAE remains committed to strengthening its economic ties with the US by accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, infrastructure, energy and health care – key pillars for sustainable growth and development,” Sheikh Tahnoun wrote on X. “The approach of the leadership of both countries and their economic policies represents a significant impetus for encouraging foreign direct investment and strengthening the existing economic partnership between the two nations.” On Monday, Sheikh Tahnoun <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/14/uae-trump-white-house-meeting/" target="_blank">met Trump administration</a> officials and business leaders at the White House for discussions on artificial intelligence, economic co-operation and investment partnerships. During the visit, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and the UAE's ambassador to the US, also met US Vice President JD Vance. They met Mr Vance “to discuss deepening UAE-US collaboration on supporting energy investment and abundance, technological leadership, and unleashing unprecedented economic growth”, the UAE embassy in the US said in a post on X. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/uae-white-house-trump-washington/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoun</a> also met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/scott-bessent-treasury-donald-trump/" target="_blank">US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent</a> on Tuesday for talks aimed at bolstering partnerships in the economy, finance and advanced technology. On the same day, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> government announced the signing of an agreement with <a href="http://thenationalnews.com/tags/microsoft" target="_blank">Microsoft</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/10/nvidia-uae-core42/" target="_blank">Core42</a> to enhance the efficiency of government services in the digital sphere during the official visit. The agreement between the Department of Government Empowerment, Microsoft and Core42 was signed in the presence of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/uae-white-house-trump-washington/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoun</a> and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Council for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology.