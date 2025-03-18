Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with the UFC's Dana White. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with the UFC's Dana White. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled meets UFC's Dana White in Abu Dhabi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi looks to boost partnership with combat sport

The National

March 18, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday met Dana White, chief executive and President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The meeting explored ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi and the UFC, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported. It was attended by Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The last major UFC event held in Abu Dhabi was UFC 308, at which Ilia Topuria became the first man to knock out Max Holloway, retaining the UFC featherweight title in the process. Khamzat Chimaev forced a submission from Robert Whittaker in round one of the co-main event in an action-packed evening at the Etihad Arena. It was the 20th time Abu Dhabi had hosted a UFC event.

Updated: March 18, 2025, 4:45 PM