UAE State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahloul Gang' to prison terms and fines

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals State Security Chamber on Friday convicted and sentenced members of the organised crime group known as the Bahloul Gang.

The court sentenced 18 people to life imprisonment, handed out 46 sentences of 15 years in prison and jailed 16 for five years, along with a fine of Dh1 million. In addition, the court confiscated funds, properties, vehicles and weapons linked to their crimes, Wam reported. A number of defendants were acquitted.

In August last year, UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the referral of the organised criminal group – numbering more than 100 alleged members – to trial for committing crimes that jeopardised state security, public order, and societal safety. This followed a seven-month-long investigation by prosecutors.

The gang, which Wam said gave itself the name of Bahloul Gang, was formed, managed, and joined with for the intent of engaging in unlawful activities, amassing illicit funds, and distributing proceeds among its members. It established dominance in certain areas, promoted its criminal activities on social media platforms and used prohibited weapons and tools to instil fear and intimidation in victims, Wam reported.

The gang was involved in extorting money from victims through coercion to further its criminal objectives. Additionally, mmebers engaged in money laundering to conceal and disguise the sources of their illegal proceeds, reported Wam.

