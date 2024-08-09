More than 100 crime gang members to be tried for extortion and terrorising victims

More than 100 alleged members of a criminal network known as “the Bahloul gang” are to go on trial at an Abu Dhabi Court, accused of threatening the state's security and public order.
Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the trial at Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, also known as the State Security Court, following a seven-month-long investigation by the Public Prosecution department.
The probe is alleged to have revealed the involvement of “over 100 defendants in forming, managing and joining the Bahloul gang”, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.
They are accused of using social media and “prohibited tools and weapons” to intimidate victims to extort money.
The gang has also been accused of money laundering “to conceal the illicit origins of their criminal proceeds” and “distributing the funds among themselves by exerting power and influence in the areas where they operate”, according to prosecutors.
Dr Al Shamsi said “the Public Prosecution will enforce the law decisively against anyone who commits criminal acts or harms and terrorises people in the country”.
All citizens and residents have been urged to immediately report any criminal activity, so that law enforcement officials can take swift action.
