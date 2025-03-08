UAE leaders mark International Women’s Day with messages of celebration

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have issued messages to mark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/08/sheikha-fatima-says-women-play-a-fundamental-role-in-the-uaes-progress/" target="_blank">International Women’s Day</a>. The 2025 UN theme for the day, celebrated annually on 8 March, is “For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” “On International Women's Day, we celebrate the contributions of all women in fostering lasting progress and development to uplift society,” the President wrote on X. “To <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/08/sheikha-fatima-says-women-play-a-fundamental-role-in-the-uaes-progress/" target="_blank">women in the UAE </a>and around the world, we express our sincere gratitude as you continue to inspire future generations through your pivotal impact and achievements in all fields.” Sheikh Mohammed also posted a message on the social media platform. “On International Women's Day, we celebrate women's giving, strength, sacrifices, and contributions to building societies and countries.” “Women are the secret of life, its story, and its soul. They are the educators of generations and the creators of heroes.” The UAE has launched initiatives and strategies aimed at enhancing the status of women and their roles within the community. For example, through a strategic partnership with UN Women, the UAE has reinforced its global commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. Signed in March 2024, the partnership involves a $15 million investment over three-and-a-half years to elevate women’s status worldwide and support the UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Co-operation Council. The partnership will also accelerate women’s economic empowerment, particularly in African and Latin American countries, and strengthen women’s roles in climate action, state news agency Wam reported.