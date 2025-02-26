The Etihad-Sat is to launch next month, it was announced on Wednesday. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
The Etihad-Sat is to launch next month, it was announced on Wednesday. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X

News

UAE

UAE to launch satellite next month under South Korea space partnership

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced plans for Etihad-Sat

The National

February 26, 2025