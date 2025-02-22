Dubai-based influencers Sirin Mazumdar and Farooq Shah have urged fans to embrace the spirit of sport when their sides clash on Sunday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Indian and Pakistani TikTok creators urge cricket fans to 'stay friends' ahead of Champions Trophy match

The social media influencers aim to spread messages of peace when India and Pakistan play their first one-day international game in Dubai

Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

February 22, 2025