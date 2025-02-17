Gulfood attracted tens of thousands of visitors on day one of the event at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Gulfood
Gulfood attracted tens of thousands of visitors on day one of the event at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Gulfood

News

UAE

Gulfood 2025 Dubai: Day one focuses on AI adoption and healthy ready-to-go meal boom

Region’s largest event for the food and beverage industry is taking place this week in Dubai

Katy Gillett

February 17, 2025