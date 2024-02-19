Six quirky finds at Gulfood this year, from cactus water to instant truffle

From bottled cactus water claiming to have a host of health benefits to instant truffle in a cup, this year's Gulfood in Dubai is as wacky as ever.

The food and drink trade show, held annually at the sprawling Dubai World Trade Centre, returned to the city on Monday, gathering thousands of brands from more than a hundred countries under one roof. It runs until Friday.

Although mainly a place for business deals, the event has become a vast foodie wonderland with international brands showcasing their culinary products – from countless Italian cheeses Italy to Thai chilli oils and faux meat inventions.

Aside from product displays, concurrent events are also taking place, including chef masterclasses and culinary contests. Several restaurant across the city, from Jun's to Folly, are also hosting special dinners to commemorate the biggest event of its kind.

Here's a summary of some of the quirkiest products on site – all of which have yet to launch on UAE shelves.

Cactus water

Pure Kaktai's organic cactus water. Pawan Singh / The National

Aloe vera drinks, mostly from Asian producers, have gained popularity over the last decade. Now, another atypical beverage is being made out of prickly pears.

Spanish brand Pure Kaktai utilises both the prickly pear pad and fruit to make a ready-to-drink bottled “cactus water”. There are three different flavours: pure cactus, ginger and lime, as well as jalapeno.

The drink is made using the plant's nutrient contents, including fibre and plant pigments known for their antioxidant properties. The company says cactus water helps to reduce inflammation.

The drink is naturally low in calories, generally making it a good choice for weight management. According to Healthline, more research is needed to fully understand the impact of cactus juice on human health, but it is nonetheless safe to consume.

Watermelon crisps

Watermelon chips by Chin Huay. Photo: Chin Huay Public Limited

Healthy snacks are not going anywhere, as evidenced by the host of products in display at this year's edition.

Thai manufacturer Chin Huay has launched its own version using watermelon – dehydrating the watery fruit, air-frying it with a small amount of vegetable oil until it is crispy. The plant-based snack retains the fruit's sweet flavour and it is healthier than starchy produce such as potatoes.

The Thai product was launched in December last year and has received numerous food accolades, including from the prestigious SIAL Innovation Awards in Shanghai.

Instant truffle cup

Truffle instant cup works just like instant noodles. Pawan Singh / The National

Typically a luxurious culinary item, truffle has made its way into the mainstream as a tasty flavouring element for several ready-to-eat foods.

Jimmy Tartufi, an Italian brand specialising in the delicious fungus, has launched a new product that puts black truffle in an instant macaroni and cheese cup. It works just like instant noodles – just pour hot water, wait for a few minutes and voila, you have a truffled-flavour mac and cheese. There's also a mushroom risotto and mashed potatoes variants.

Banana flour

Banana flour a gluten-free alternative to the whole wheat version. Pawan Singh / The National

Made from green bananas in the Philippines, Hijo Superfoods' banana flour is a gluten-free alternative to the whole wheat version. When cooked, its mild banana flavour turns slightly earthy.

The fruit-derived flour is rich in prebiotic fibres that can boost gut health and aid in proper digestion. Green bananas, a major industry in the south-east Asian nation, are an excellent source of resistant starch which can help manage blood sugar levels and metabolism.

It can be used in baked goods, soups, juices and smoothies.

Instant taho

Instant taho is a ready-to-eat version of the dessert, popular in countries such as the Philippines. Pawan Singh / The National

Taho is a popular dessert in South-east Asia, particularly in the Philippines, where it is typically consumed for breakfast or an afternoon snack. It is made of soft silken tofu, with tapioca pearls and syrup.

Outside of the Philippines, it can be difficult to find the sweet treat, and this product might address just that. The culinary invention is a ready-to-eat packed version of taho that can be stored long-term. The main ingredients are already assembled – all it takes is dousing it with hot water to achieve a soft, almost jelly-like, consistency.

Spreadable uni butter

Uni, or sea urchin in Japanese, is a popular delicacy in east Asia. Pawan Singh / The National

Uni butter is not exactly new, but it has yet to achieve mainstream fame in the UAE. Uni, or sea urchin in Japanese, is a popular delicacy in East Asia and it is also considered a gourmet ingredient used in fine dining.

Kita-Sankiru Factory from Japan has created a spreadable uni butter that is easy to incorporate in everyday meals. It can be eaten as is, or over toast because of its form. It has a briny flavour, with a kick of umami and adds richness to a dish..